JNU students support exam boycott but worry over loss of studies

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 23:34 IST

New Delhi

Following a month-long protest over a proposed hike in hostel fee, students of Jawaharlal Nehru University have now given a call for boycotting the semester examinations slated to begin on December 12. However, a section of students are worried over the implications the boycott would have on their future plans.

“Nowadays, when I speak to my parents, they don’t ask if I have eaten or not. The first thing they want to know is when are classes going to start again,” said Mayuri, 20, a postgraduate Sociology student at the varsity. “Though everybody supports the strike and wants affordable education, the anxiety among students is visible.”

For over a month, all academic activities have been suspended on the campus due to protests over the proposed hostel fee hike and a new set of rules. At least 17 centres held a general body meetings (GBM) and decided to boycott the semester examination, JNU students’ union (JNUSU) said. The students’ body had given the call for “total non-cooperation” with the administration following which the boycott call was announced.

Kaifi Ansari, 21, a postgraduate student who is supporting her own education, said, “I am a first-generation learner and the Rs 268-model (of hostel fee) enabled me to study here. We are boycotting the examination because if we appear for it now, the hiked fee will be implemented from next semester which may push out many students.”

The call for boycott, however, hasn’t stopped students from continuing their studies. On Tuesday, groups of students were attending “classes” held on the narrow lanes of the campus, listening to public lectures near School of Social Sciences, and even playing cricket near administration block.

Shubham, 22, a postgraduate student who pursued an undergraduate degree in Life Science and is now studying Political Science, pointed out an issue. “There are many students in JNU who switch streams. The first semester is crucial for such students. Though we too want affordable education for all, this kind of disruption creates a problem for a smoother understanding of subjects for students like me.”

He further added that though seniors have been supportive in helping out, the students are missing out on a chance of studying under reputed professors—many of whom may retire soon.

JNUSU members said they are aware of the concerns and will attempt to address and find a solution to these during the university GBM to be held on Wednesday. “Many international students, while expressing solidarity, have also expressed concerns over their visa if the semester were to be extended. The university has to take cognizance of this and take steps towards restoring normalcy by ensuring dialogue and a complete rollback of the October 28 hostel committee meeting. They cannot expel a majority of students, and these are just empty threats” said Saket Moon, JNUSU vice president.

Registrar Pramod Kumar on Wednesday reiterated the university’s stand that students may get expelled if they don’t fulfil their academic requirements. “The end-semester examination, according to academic calender, begins on December 12. Students not appearing in their examination will lose their studentship as per JNU academic ordinances. Such students will be ineligible to register in the next semester and hence will cease to be the bona fide students of the university,” he said. Mphil students, who said they won’t submit their course work as a part of the boycott, also risk their names being removed from university’s rolls.