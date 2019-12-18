Journalist gets clean chit in MDM salt-roti video case

cities

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 23:37 IST

The Mirzapur police have given a clean chit to a journalist, Pawan Jaiswal, who was booked in August for allegedly circulating a video of children being served salt and roti (chappatis) as mid-day meal in a primary school at Shiur, a police officer said.

An officer at Ahraura police station in Mirzapur district confirmed the development. He said investigation in the case was over, adding that the case diary was prepared and a charge sheet filed.

Salt and roti was served to children at the school on August 22, the police officer said.

The case was registered against Jaiswal and Rajkumar Pal, the representative of village head of Hinauta village in the same district.

Police have completed the investigation and prepared a case diary.

The case diary reads, “After thorough investigation and statements of the witnesses, the allegation has been found to be true against the accused Rajkumar Pal, while it has been found that journalist Pawan Jaiswal has no involvement in the matter.”

If further reads that the investigation is over.