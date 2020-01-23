Kadian pulls-off 6th consecutive blow out to become national jr snooker number one

cities

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 19:00 IST

PUNE A prolific recovery after an early loss in the group stages saw Haryana’s Digvijay Kadian go six successive games without losing a single frame in the Junior Snooker category of the National Billiards and Snooker Championship at the PYC Hindu Gymkhana on Thursday.

The former sub-junior number one’s scintillating run went on till the finals where he beat Chennai’s Srikrishna Suryanarayan 4-0 in a best of seven frames encounter, to become India’s number one junior snooker player.

The finals

Frame 1

Kadian missed a couple of easy pots on the red which allowed Srikrishna to put some points on the board. The 19-year-old from Chennai cut a deficit of 25 points down to just nine points, before the 17-year-old snookered him and it turned the tide.

After hitting the 50-point mark, Kadian cleverly snookered his opponent yet again. Kadian went on to clear the baize as he slotted the blue into the corner pocket from long range and the potted the pink with a thin-cut using the cross rest to take the first frame 65-44.

Frame 2

After losing the first frame, Srikrishna took an aggressive approach in the second, but was only able to put seven points on the board, before Kadian got off the mark. Playing simple and accurate strokes, Kadian managed to clear six reds to take a 31-point lead. Trailing by 47 points, Srikrishna finally snookered Kadian. After a foul and miss in the first attempt, Kadian was able to hit the intended red. Srikrishna added just four more points to his tally before losing the second frame 55-11.

Frame 3

A silly foul and miss at the start of the third frame from Srikrishna allowed Kadian to get into a good position and notch crucial points on the table. The 17-year-old did not take his foot off the pedal as he registered his first break of the match which earned him 50 points. Srikrishna tried snookering Kadian again, but ended up putting the Haryana teen in a very good spot which helped him finish with a total of 75 points.

Frame 4

As the game reached the fourth frame, Srikrishna looked shaky and went back to a defensive strategy. Kadian was consistent throughout the game and played a perfect blend of simple and risky strokes, which earned him quick points. Kadian widened a nine-point gap to 50 points and then snookered Srikrishna on the red. Kadian took the fourth frame 67-32 to win the final and claim the National Junior Snooker crown.

After the match

“I think out of all the players in my category, I have trained the hardest. If I want to train properly, I have to travel from Haryana to Delhi and I have done that. I have trained alone for six hours every day. It is quite evident because I did not lose a single frame in the knock-out phase and that makes me really happy. My coach, Alok Kumar, has played a very big role in this victory.”

- Digvijay Kadian, Haryana, national junior snooker champion

Kadian’s blow-out run-in

In the group stage, Kadian got off to a very poor start after losing his first and only game in the tournament against Delhi’s Vaibhav Pandey. The latter bagged a narrow 3-2 victory in a Best of 5 Frames game. Kadian recovered well in the next couple of days and won his remaining two games against Gujarat’s Het Patel and Uttarakhand’s Owais Kamran.

In the round of 32, Kadian thrashed Karnataka’s Aldrin Moses 3-0 and recorded a break of 101-points in the final frame. His next victim was Delhi’s Shoaib Khan. The 17-year-old managed a shut-out yet again as he pocketed another 3-0 victory in the last 16.

In the quarter-finals, Kadian was up against Tamil Nadu’s Aadesh Kothari. The 17-year-old did not allow Kothari to surpass the 35-point mark and registered a break of 62 in the second frame to add another straight frame victory to his tally. In the semi-finals, Kadian faced Madhya Pradesh’s Aman Bansod. Kadia registered a stunning 107-point break to win the game 4-0.