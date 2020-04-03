Kalyan housing society gives grains to 3 adivasi villages

cities

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 23:00 IST

Grains and other necessary food items were recently distributed among three Adivasi padas by a cooperative housing society in Kalyan with the help of the police. Around 112 houses of the Amivarsha cooperative housing society in Kalyan collected ~55,000 and distributed grains among 150 Adivasi families in Wadeghar, Umbarde and Mohane village. Apart from this, the society members also distributed 1 litre cooking oil, 5kg rice, 2kg wheat flour, 1kg sugar, 1kg toor dal, and spices to the families.

A society member said they came to know about the plight of the Adivasi people from Avinash Palde, assistant police commissioner, Kalyan police, who resides in the same society.

“We asked Palde if we can help them and immediately made a plan,” said Sunil Jain, society member.