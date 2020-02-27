e-paper
Kalyan police book ambulance driver for rash driving

cities Updated: Feb 27, 2020 00:58 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

The Kalyan traffic police seized an ambulance and booked its driver for rash on Tuesday.

The driver, Rakesh Pathak, 47, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into dividers at Patripool bridge on the Kalyan-Shilphata stretch around 10pm. His was accompanied by Rajesh Pathak, 45. The police said both were under the influence of drugs. As the ambulance lost control and started hitting dividers, traffic movement on the bridge was disrupted for a few minutes, said the traffic police.

“The on-duty traffic cop stopped them and when we enquired they were not able to explain about their travel. The ambulance was seized and the two were taken to the traffic police office,” said Sukhdev Patil, senior traffic police inspector, Kalyan (West).

He added, “The next day, we registered an offence against the two under relevant sections of Motor Vehicles Act for negligent driving.”

cities