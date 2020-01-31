e-paper
Kamothe residents want e-bike facility like Kharghar node

cities Updated: Jan 31, 2020 01:16 IST
Padmja Sinha
Padmja Sinha
Hindustantimes
         

Navi Mumbai

The electric bikes launched in Kharghar in November 2019 have received an overwhelming response and residents of other nodes are demanding a similar service.

More than 40,000 people, mostly youngsters and office-goers, have used the facility.

Residents from Kamothe and Panvel have urged City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) to introduce the facility in the nodes.

Arun Deshmukh, executive engineer Cidco, said, “The residents’ organisation from Kamothe, Panvel and other areas have asked us to introduce e-bikes and cycles in their nodes. We will check the feasibility and decide.”

The facility in Kharghar has given a big respite to commuters who were dependent on autorickshaws, which are costly. Those who ride bikes and cycles have also got respite from heavy traffic as it is easy to maneuver e-bikes and cycle.

“The same service should be extended to Roadpali, Kamothe and other nodes. We are dependent on autos which fleece us,” said Shivansh Tiwary, 45, a Roadpali resident.

Arun Bhise, member of Citizen’s Unity Forum, Panvel said, “Cycles and e-bikes are eco-friendly. The civic body should look at exploring the option. With this system in place, dependency on autos will reduce.”

