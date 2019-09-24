Kanchi to contest Kasba for VBA

cities

PUNE: The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has announced its candidates for 22 Assembly seats on Tuesday.

Four of the seats the VBA is contesting are in Pune.

VBA’s president Prakash Ambedkar announced the candidates for Kasba, Kothrud, Shivajinagar and Bhosari.

Former Congress corporator Milind Kanchi will contest from Kasba. Earlier, he was with the Shiv Sena and then joined the Congress party. He has been an elected member of the PMC from 2012 to 2017.

Other candidates are Dipak Shamdire (Kothrud), Anil Kurhade (Shivajinagar), and Shahanwala Jabbar Shaikh (Bhosari).

The VBA made public its list with candidates’ castes to ensure that the public know they are giving representation to all castes.

