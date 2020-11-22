e-paper
Home / Cities / Kapurthala Sainik School finally opens its doors for girl students

Kapurthala Sainik School finally opens its doors for girl students

cities Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 00:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kapurthala
The school was established in 1961 to help students to take admission into the National Defence Academy, Kadakwasla.
The school was established in 1961 to help students to take admission into the National Defence Academy, Kadakwasla.(HT PHOTO)
         

In a significant development, Sainik School, Kapurthala, has invited applications from girl students for the first time since its establishment in 1961. The decision comes following a recent directive issued by the Ministry of Defence.

There are a total of 33 Sainik Schools across the country, which help young cadets prepare themselves to be part of the National Defence Academy, Kadakwasla. But none of the schools had been admitting girl students until now.

In line with the Union government’s objective of enabling greater participation of women in the Armed Forces, and strengthening the motto of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’, all the Sainik Schools will be enrolling girl students from the next academic session.

Col Prashant Saxena, principal of the Kapurthala Sainik School, said the school’s curriculum enables cadets to explore their potential and realise it to the fullest. “Along with studies, military training will be given to girls in the same manner as it is being conducted for boys, and enable them to join as officers in the armed forces,” he said.

He further said that arrangements are being made to make the stay of the girl students safe and comfortable in the school. The school will be conducting the entrance exam at five centres across the state i.e. Kapurthala, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Faridkot.

The application process for All India Sainik School Entrance Examination started on October 20, and the last date for submission is December 20. The entrance exam will be conducted on January 10, 2021, by the National Testing Agency. Candidates, who are seeking admission to Class 6 and Class 9 in any of the 33 Sainik Schools across the country, can register themselves at aissee.nta.nic.in.

'Covid-19 biggest challenge since World War 2': PM Modi at G20 summit
MEA expresses 'serious concern' over Nagrota attack
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
Rajasthan govt to impose night curfew in 8 districts, fine for not wearing masks hiked to Rs 500
5 TMC MPs could resign any moment, says BJP MP Arjun Singh in poll-bound Bengal
Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB in drug-related probe
The three messages from Bihar's verdict, writes Mark Tully
'Love jihad a cancer': Union minister wants law in Bihar like UP, MP, others
