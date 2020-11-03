Kaza schools closed until further notice as Covid cases rise

cities

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 21:43 IST

With an increase in Covid-19 cases in Kaza town of Lahaul-Spiti district, the local administration has ordered all commercial establishments, including shops, dhabas and restaurants, to remain closed on every alternative day, sub-divisional veterinary office and Kangra Central Co-operative Bank to remain closed till November 9, and Model Senior Secondary School and Primary Schools to remain closed until further notice.

Wearing masks at public places and maintaining social distancing have to be strictly followed, said officials.

Kaza additional district magistrate (ADM) Gian Sagar Negi said it is a health emergency and circumstances are grave. Serving notice upon residents is not practicable. So, it is necessary to proceed ex-parte under Section 144 (1)(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

“Many Covid-19 cases are also being reported from some government offices and there is a possibility of the positive cases further increasing in town as testing is on,” he said.

8 more Covid deaths in HP

Meanwhile, eight more persons have succumbed to Covid-19 in Himachal on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 338, officials said.

Four deaths have been reported in Shimla, and two in Kangra andone each in Hamirpur and Mandi. So far, Shimla has reported 74 deaths which is the highest in any district, followed by 71 deaths in Kangra.

Total 334 new cases were reported in the state on Tuesday, taking the total case tally to 22,932. Of these, 3,119 are active cases. Also, 165 patients recovered and the total recoveries stand at 19,444.

Out of the new cases, 89 have been reported in Shimla district, 84 in Mandi, 59 in Kullu, 28 in Kangra, 19 in Bilaspur, 14 each in Chamba and Una, 12 in Lahaul-Spiti, eight in Solan, three in Kinnaur and two cases each in Sirmaur and Hamirpur districts.

With 3,684 cases, Solan remains the worst-hit district, followed by 3,168 cases in Kangra, 3,164 in Mandi, 2,732 in Shimla, 2,287 in Sirmaur, 1,589 in Una, 1,684 in Kullu, 1,342 in Bilaspur, 1,284 in Hamirpur, 1,197 in Chamba, 407 in Lahaul-Spiti, and 394 in Kinnaur.