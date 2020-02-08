KDMC chief sends proposal to state to shut Adharwadi dumping ground

cities

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 01:29 IST

A day after the state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray assured to provide ₹100 crore for development projects in Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), civic body chief Govind Bodke has decided to send in a proposal in a week. The civic commissioner convened a meeting of all department heads on Friday to prepare a detailed proposal.

The civic body will highlight the need to stop dumping activity at Adharwadi dumping ground by May 1, 2020, and initiate bio-mining of waste at the dump yard to clear it.

“We will ask for funds to initiate bio-mining of waste at the dump yard, clear it and then also beautify the space,” said Umakant Gaikwad, deputy commissioner for KDMC’s solid waste management department.

Bio-mining includes segregation of waste to separate sand and dry waste that will be sent to factories to be used as fuel. After completion of the entire process, the land becomes vacant and can be used for implementing other projects

The civic body claimed that its alternative plots with scientific landfilling (SLF), which will process 550 metric tonnes of waste at Umbarde and Barave village in Kalyan (West) will be ready by April 2020.

Around 650 metric tonnes of waste is generated in KDMC each day. The remaining 100 metric tonnes will go to the biogas plants run by the civic body.