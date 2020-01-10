KDMC gets legal notice for ‘flouting’ midday meal rules, refutes charges

cities

After complaints about substandard midday meals at zilla parishad schools, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) is under fire for flouting rules. A local organisation has sent a legal notice to KDMC over poor quality of midday meal.

Standing committee member and leader of KDMC Shreyas Samel alleged that the corporation is flouting norms to provide midday meals in school.

The ruling party Shiv Sena in the KDMC has made these allegations against the KDMC administration. He has alleged ₹20-crore scam in midday meal scheme. “The contract given to one of the organisations from Thane for 8,000 students. But, they outsourced meals for 2,000 students to a local self-help group. The contract is for three years and worth Rs20 crore,” said Samel .

Civic commissioner Govind Bodke has rubbished the allegations. “There has not been any corruption in the midday meal scheme under KDMC,” he said.

A legal notice has been issued by Ekbhumi Charitable Foundation, that had also applied for providing midday meals.

“Out of the 23 organisations that applied for midday meals, KDMC shortlisted 13. As per rules, the contract should be given to local self-help organisation or women groups. The rules also state that the kitchen and godown of the organisation should be within the jurisdiction of the KDMC,” said Samel.

Suvarna Pavshe, lawyer on behalf of Ekbhumi Charitable Foundation, said, “We have asked for proper answer regarding the discrimination towards certain organisations by the KDMC.”