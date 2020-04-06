e-paper
KDMC launches helpline to report Jamaat attendees

cities Updated: Apr 06, 2020 20:38 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

The KDMC launched a helpline number (0251-2211373), asking residents to contact them if they had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi in March or know anyone who had attended the event.

KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi has warned people of strict legal action if they do not disclose it.

“We appeal to people to come forward voluntarily as it will help prevent the virus from spreading,” said Suryavanshi. Earlier, Kalyan police said 12 people from the city had been quarantined.

