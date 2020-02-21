e-paper
KDMC officials’ transfer cancelled

cities Updated: Feb 21, 2020 01:01 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Vijay Suryavanshi cancelled the transfer of 14 workers, engineers and officials which was signed by former civic body chief Govind Bodke. Opposition leader from Bharatiya Janata Party, Rahul Damle had said Bodke signed the transfer papers two days before Suryavanshi was appointed.

“For the past two years, we have been waiting for the civic body chief’s nod on various developmental works. Before the appointment of the new commissioner he has signed several files, including the transfer files. There is a need to have an inquiry,” said Damle, who had written to the KDMC chief.

Suryavanshi said, “Some corporators had complained about the transfer and I wanted time to review it.”

