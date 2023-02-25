Kerala college principal locks up protesting students in chamber, sacked

The principal of a government college in Kerala’s Kasaragod district was sacked for locking up the students in her chamber over a protest. The incident took place on Monday when the principal, M Rema, locked up the student representatives for protesting against the bad quality of drinking water on the college premises.

Screengrab of the video recorded by the students shows M Rema, the principal in question.(Twitter)

Rema was removed on the basis of the complaint filed by the students, a statement by Kerala’s higher education minister R Bindu issued on Thursday read. “It was ordered to remove N Rama from the post of college principal. The action follows a complaint that the students who raised the drinking water problem in the campus were locked in the principal chamber,” the minister shared the statement on Facebook.

Following the incident, the students protested against the principal outside her chamber and also alleged that she spoke rudely when they raised concerns about the contaminated drinking water. Rema reportedly told the students that they have “no right to sit in front of her”.

The students told the local media that the principal refused to entertain their concerns and asked them to leave, but when they refused, she locked them from outside around noon and left for about two hours.

Rema was removed after the protest intensified under the Students' Federation of India (SFI) group and a demand for her resignation was sent to the higher education department. Following the incident, Dr AN Ananthapadmanabha, senior faculty under the geology department has been charged with powers of the principal, R Bindu informed on Facebook.

