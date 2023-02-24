FIR against Kerala surgeon who operated on the wrong leg of his patient

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala police on Friday registered a first information report (FIR) against a surgeon in north Kerala who allegedly operated on the wrong leg of his patient, a 60-year-old woman. Health Minister Veena George has also asked the Kozhikode district medical officer to submit a report on the case, people familiar with the matter said. Sajina Sukumaran’s family said she was admitted to the National Hospital in Kozhikode last week for a procedure on her left leg (File/Representative Image)

Police said the FIR was registered against the doctor, B Shan, under Section 366 (rash and negligent act to endanger human life) of the Indian Penal Code. A preliminary report by the district medical officer backs the woman’s version.

Sajina Sukumaran’s family said she was admitted to the National Hospital in Kozhikode last week for a procedure on her left leg but her right leg was operated on.

Relatives said the doctor and hospital authorities initially tried to cover up the mistake, insisting that the woman also had a problem with her right leg, and the doctor selected “a relatively less damaged leg first.” They also alleged there were many attempts to hush up the case and manipulate her health records also.

Sajina said her left leg was injured a year ago after it got stuck in a door and she approached many doctors for treatment but the pain did not subside.

She was admitted to the hospital for surgery on Tuesday. “When I regained consciousness, I was in a big shock. Instead of the left leg, my right leg was operated upon. But now they are saying there was also a block on the right leg. It is nothing but n excuse to get away,” she said.

She was shifted to the medical college hospital in Kozhikode after the allegations emerged.

Her family said besides the police case, they will also approach the human rights body for proper compensation for the “serious lapse”.

Doctors treating her at the medical college hospital said she can undergo the “real surgery” only after the cuts on her right leg were cured.

The preliminary report of the DMO also found serious lapses on the part of the doctor and hospital. Later, a video of the internal inquiry in the hospital also surfaced in which the doctor was seen admitting his lapse and pleading for help. The alleged confession of the doctor went viral on social media later.