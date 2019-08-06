KGBV girl students in Agra district complain of substandard food in hostel mess, unhygienic living conditions

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 19:42 IST

Students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Fatehpur Sikri, Agra district, have complained of poor hygiene on school and hostel premises and alleged that they were being served substandard food, which was not in accordance with the menu fixed by the government. Education department officials said that their allegations were being looked into.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of Agra district, Omkar Singh, said, “We have formed a three-member committee to inquire into the allegation of the KGBV students. Once the committee’s report is received, we will take appropriate action.”

The KGBV residential school of Fatehpur Sikri, running on the premises of the District Institute of Education & Training, has about 100 registered students studying in Classes 6,7 and 8.

Recently, the students alleged they were being served poor quality food. A Class 7 student said, “We get only 100ml milk instead of 200ml. Once in a while, fruits are served, but the quality of the food is not good. Students have complained to the warden many times but nothing has been done in this regard.”

Students also complained of filth in the school compound as well as in hostel rooms. Another student said, “The rooms are unclean. Mosquitoes, rats and insects enter the rooms. Recently, due filth and dead rats in the rooms, eight students fell ill and had to be treated at the Agra district hospital.”

Students also said that sewer water often collected near the kitchen and their rooms, which led to breeding of mosquitoes and other insects.

