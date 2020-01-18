Khaira backs CAA resolution, seeks Gupta’s removal as DGP

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 23:08 IST

Bholath MLA and Punjab Ekta Party chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Saturday welcomed the resolution passed in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In a statement, Khaira said the said CAA had created unrest in the country dividing people on religious lines.

“The BJP government is refusing to reconsider the draconian law at a time when even students had come on the streets to oppose it. I also condemned the brutal attack on JNU students by masked state-sponsored goons,” he said.

He also asked chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh for immediate removal of director general of police (DSP) Dinkar Gupta following quashing of his appointment by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

Khaira said it was now an open secret that the Punjab government had flouted norms while appointing Gupta as the DGP.

This is not only violation of the Supreme Court directions but against the principle of natural justice, he said, adding: “I hope that the government would not move the high court against the CAT ruling and will immediately appoint the senior-most officer as the DGP in place of Gupta.”