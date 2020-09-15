Khalistan terror module busted with arrest of two men from Punjab’s Tarn Taran

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 13:14 IST

Averting a major terror incident in the state, Punjab Police have busted yet another pro-Khalistan terrorist module with the arrest of two persons allegedly operating in connivance with five criminals, including a KZF operative in Amritsar jail.

“The Pakistan-backed module was busted on the basis of inputs about the nefarious designs of pro-Khalistan elements trying to disturb peace in the state by launching terror attacks,” director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said on Tuesday.

Gupta said following the inputs, the police launched a drive to ensure thorough checking of all those entering the state from various parts of the country, thus leading to the arrest of Harjeet Singh, alias Raju, and Shamsher Singh, alias Shera, both residents of Mianpur village in Tarn Taran district.

Six sophisticated weapons (a 9mm pistol, four .32-calibre pistols and one .32 revolver), eight rounds of ammunition, mobile phones and an internet dongle were recovered from the duo, who were arrested at the checkpost near Hotel Jashan on the Rajpura-Sirhind road by a police team, comprising ASI Gurdarshan Singh, head constable Jora Singh and Punjab Home Guard Pritpal Singh.

A case was registered under Sections 212, 216, 120-Bof the IPC besides Sections 25/ 54/ 59 of the Arms Act, r/w Sections 13, 16, 18, 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act.

GOT WEAPONS FROM MP, HARYANA

The accused admitted that they received four weapons from Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, and two arms from Safidon in Jind district of Haryana, the DGP said.

Gupta said that the duo is also wanted in an attempt to murder and Arms Act case registered at Sarai Amanat Khan police station in Tarn Taran district.

The two men were planning a terror attack in Punjab in connivance with five criminals, namely Shubhdeep Singh of Cheecha in Amritsar, now lodged in Amritsar jail; Amritpal Singh Baath of Mianpur in Tarn Taran district, wanted in 12 cases of murder, attempt to murder, Arms Act in Tarn Taran and Amritsar Rural districts; Randeep Singh of Chheharta, Amritsar, wanted in drug cases in Amritsar, along with Goldy and Ashu, both from Karnal district in Haryana.

WERE IN TOUCH WITH JAILED KZF MILITANT

Sharing details about Shubhdeep Singh, the DGP said he was an active militant of Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), who was arrested by Punjab Police in September 2019 with the recovery of a China-made drone from Mahawa village in Amritsar district.

In April last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a chargesheet against him along with eight others, including Akashdeep Singh, Balwant Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Balbir Singh, Maan Singh, Gurdev Singh, Sajanpreet Singh and Romandeep Singh before the special NIA court in Mohali.

This case is related to information that Pakistan-based KZF chief Ranjeet Singh, alias Neeta, in connivance with Gurmeet Singh, alias Bagga, a Germany-based KZF operative, had smuggled arms, ammunition, explosives and fake indian currency notes (FICN) into India via drones from Pakistan.

Randeep Singh is wanted in a case of attempt to murder, drug smuggling and Arms Act since 2014.