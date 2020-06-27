e-paper
Home / Cities / Khanna factory owner escapes bullet, robbed of ₹1.75 lakh, revolver

Khanna factory owner escapes bullet, robbed of ₹1.75 lakh, revolver

Two men barged into his office on Thursday night and open fired when he resisted their robbery attempt.

cities Updated: Jun 27, 2020 00:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The victim had a miraculous escape as the bullet hit a wall in his office.
The victim had a miraculous escape as the bullet hit a wall in his office.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Two men opened fire at a factory owner and robbed him of Rs 1.75 lakh in cash and his licensed revolver in Payal near Khanna on Thursday night.

The victim, Paramjit Singh, owner of Sona cattle feed factory, had a miraculous escape as the bullet hit the wall of his office.

Paramjit told the police that two men arrived in a car and barged into his factory’s office on Thursday night. Holding a bag, they flashed a gun and asked him to handover all the cash in the office.

When he resisted, they fired a shot that hit a wall. The duo then took Rs 1.75 lakh in cash from the office and his licensed revolver before fleeing towards Dhamot in a silver car, he said.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Khanna) Harpreet Singh said the police were scanning CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the accused. They had formed several teams to track down the robbers, he added. A case of robbery has been registered.

