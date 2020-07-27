e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Kharar bank employee among 32 fresh Covid cases in Punjab’s Mohali; district count climbs to 747

Kharar bank employee among 32 fresh Covid cases in Punjab’s Mohali; district count climbs to 747

A day after the Kharar City SHO tested positive for the virus, Mohali administration stopped public dealing at all police stations in the district

cities Updated: Jul 27, 2020 18:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The number of active cases in the district stand at 268, with 465 people recovering so far, 14 of whom were discharged on Monday.
The number of active cases in the district stand at 268, with 465 people recovering so far, 14 of whom were discharged on Monday.
         

A State Bank of India branch in Kharar was sealed after a woman employee tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, as Mohali saw no let-up in fresh cases with 32 reported from across the district, taking the total count to 747.

Dr Manjit Singh, civil surgeon, Mohali, said, the SBI branch has been sealed and the health department will be taking samples of all its employees on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a day after the station house officer (SHO), Kharar City, was found infected with the virus leading to sealing of the premises, the administration decided to stop public dealing at all police stations in the district. Earlier, even Gharuan police station had to be sealed after 16 cops tested positive.

The number of active cases in the district stand at 268, with 465 people recovering so far, 14 of whom were discharged on Monday. As many as 14 have succumbed to the disease.

The fresh cases are spread across the district, with infections being reported from Phases 3B1, 6 and 10 besides Sectors 66, 67, 70 and 78 within Mohali city. The patients include an 80-year-old woman from Zirakpur besides three more senior citizens, aged 67, 72 and 77, from Mohali city. All have been admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur.

top news
India much better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions: PM Modi
India much better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions: PM Modi
‘Five dynamic shifts to shape future of Indian economy’: RBI governor Das
‘Five dynamic shifts to shape future of Indian economy’: RBI governor Das
Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi to release funds to help state fight Covid-19
Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi to release funds to help state fight Covid-19
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, puts in 3 conditions
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, puts in 3 conditions
Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien tests positive for Covid-19: White House
Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien tests positive for Covid-19: White House
Aishwarya, Aaradhya test negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
Aishwarya, Aaradhya test negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
Woman’s body found stuffed in suitcase dumped in UP’s Ghaziabad
Woman’s body found stuffed in suitcase dumped in UP’s Ghaziabad
‘Governor should have no other master except the constitution’: Chidambaram
‘Governor should have no other master except the constitution’: Chidambaram
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesMaharashtra Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputMP 12th result 2020 liveRafale

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In