Khattar launches nine projects worth ₹93 crore for Panchkula

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 00:06 IST

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated three projects worth ₹19 crore and laid the foundation stones of six projects worth ₹74 crore for Panchkula at a function in Sector 1 here on Wednesday.

Among the launched projects is the public bicycle sharing system under the Smart City project worth ₹2 crore, through which residents can rent a bicycle from 20 different dock stations in the city after registering themselves through a mobile app ‘Yaana’. Also, an institutional sports complex constructed in Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3, at ₹13 crore was inaugurated along with a ₹3 crore extension of the office of director general of prisons in Sector 14.

Khattar also laid the foundation stone of the new municipal corporation (MC) building in Sector 3, with an estimated cost of ₹45 crore. The multi-storey office will be the first green building in Panchkula.

Other projects of which the foundation stone was laid included widening and strengthening of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Marg-2 (Toka to Khatauli section) to be constructed at a cost of ₹9 crore; a link road from Khangesra to Jaswantgarh at ₹6 crore, a community centre in Sector 21 at ₹5 crore and a multi-feature park in Sector 24 at ₹9 crore. Besides, the CM also laid the stone of a ₹2-crore milk chilling plant at Kalka for the benefit of dairy farmers in 47 villages of the sub-division.

Now, apply online for BPL cards

Slamming the fraud carried out on the name of below poverty line (BPL) ration cards, Khattar announced to start the online application process for the cards. Khattar was addressing the beneficiaries at a state-level function for distribution of new BPL ration cards at Sector 1 here. He distributed 56,315 new BPL cards from Panchkula to the beneficiaries through video conferencing. Among them, new BPL ration cards were distributed to 37 beneficiaries belonging to villages of Panchkula district including Kharak Mangoli, Barwala and Kalka.

The CM said every family of the state whose monthly income is up to ₹15,000 will be considered eligible for a BPL card. Earlier the limit was ₹10,000. He said 527 new beneficiaries have been included in the list of Panchkula and there are many assembly constituencies in the state in which 1,500 to 2,000 new beneficiaries have been included in the list. He said there were 10.6 lakh BPL and Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) ration card holders in the state before, and with the addition of the 56,315 new beneficiaries, the number of such families has now increased to around 11 lakh.

