Khattar’s ‘Jal Adhikar rally’ at Bhiwani postponed to January 3

cities

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 19:27 IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s ‘Jal Adhikar rally’ at Bhiwani’s Behal on December 27 has been postponed to January 3.

Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal said the chief minister’s rally at Behal in his home constituency Loharu was postponed due to polling of votes for the civic body elections on December 27.

“CM Manohar Lal Khattar will address the rally on January 3 demanding Haryana’s share of water from Punjab through Satluj-Yamuna link canal. Now, we will have to stand against Punjab to seek our legitimate share of water through SYL. Some people were announcing to boycott CM’s rally, I want to tell them that the Jal Adhikar rally would be held at any cost,” Dalal added.

Interacting with party workers in Bhiwani’s Siwani, Dalal hit out at left parties and accused them of receiving foreign funds to protest against the BJP leaders.

“The people carrying red flags are projecting themselves as farmers and their main motive is to protest against us. Such people don’t want you people to get your water from Punjab. Within a year, I am planning to provide water in the fields of 14 villages in Siwani region,” he added.

Defending his earlier remarks, the minister said he had never called farmers ‘Khalistanis and backed support from China and Pakistan’.

Farmers to boycott CM’s rally

Dayanand Punia, secretary of Akhil Bhartiya Kisan sabha, said the farmers had conducted door to door meetings and panchayats in over 25 villages of Loharu constituency represented by JP Dalal and decided to show black flags to Khattar during his visit to Behal.

“Agriculture minister Dalal is making all attempts to divide people by conducting CM’s rally demanding SYL water from Punjab. People of our constituency have decided to boycott Khattar’s rally. We had forced the minister to postpone the rally and we are sure he will cancel the event after seeing farmers’ anger over three farm laws,” he added.