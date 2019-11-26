Khoya most adulterated milk product in Delhi markets in festive season: FSSAI

cities

Khoya was the most adulterated milk product sold in Delhi markets during the peak festive season around October, with 50% of the analysed samples found mixed with vegetable fat, shows result of a survey commissioned by the country’s apex food regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

To check the quality of milk products being sold in markets during the peak Diwali festive season, the survey was conducted between October 15 and November 7 at 44 locations across Delhi’s 11 districts.

Of the 1048 samples picked up of milk products such as paneer (409), chenna (20), khoa (136), ghee (307), and mild-based products such as burfi (81) and rasogulla (95), the results are out for 399 samples.

“Khoya had maximum adulteration with about 50% samples found to be adulterated with sucrose and vegetable fat; about 10% of ghee samples and 25% of paneer samples failed the quality and hygiene test and were largely mixed with vegetable fat,” said Pawan Agarwal, CEO FSSAI.

“Major quality concern observed is adulteration with vegetable fats with no concern about the presence of heavy metal contaminants. Microbiological concern observed relates to poor hygiene, while no bacterial pathogens have been found. The interim report will soon be published,” Agarwal said.

The food regulator recently had also made results of a national-level survey public. It showed 41% of the samples lifted across India were found to be substandard, which means they did not adhere to ‘fat’ or ‘solids not fat (SNF)’ levels in milk either due to deliberate addition of water or the cattle not producing optimum quality milk.

Of the 262 milk samples lifted from the National Capital Territory of Delhi, four samples were found to have presence of antibiotics.

Three of the samples were of processed milk, usually branded and sold packaged, and one was of raw milk.

Taking into consideration the results of both surveys and available testing infrastructure, a 12-point action has been drawn up to ensure the safety and quality of milk and milk products in the country.

These actions broadly focus three areas: testing and continued surveillance; preventive and corrective action for implementation and monitoring; and consumer engagement.

For testing and continued surveillance and to upgrade testing infrastructure, several rapid testing and high-end precision test equipment have been provided to states and UTs.

In addition, FSSAI has notified NABL-accredited private and other public food laboratories for primary, regulatory and surveillance testing that can be used by the states to complement testing by the state laboratories.