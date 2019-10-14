e-paper
Monday, Oct 14, 2019

Kidnapping over eatery-partnership dispute in Bhosari

cities Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:15 IST
HT Correspondent
PUNE: Five men were booked by Pimpri Chinchwad police for kidnapping an eatery-worker while assaulting other workers and the owner of the eatery. The fight between the two groups was over the partnership of an eatery in Indrayani nagar, Bhosari, according to the police.

The kidnapped man was identified as Dnyaneshwar Hanmant Dhanage. “He was found late on Saturday night in Bhosari area and had been beaten up,” said police sub-inspector (PSI) Srikant Shendage of Bhosari MIDC police station who is investigating the case.

The complaint in the matter was logded by Datta Madhavrao Devkate, 27, a resident of Vrundavan Colony in Chinchwad and owner of Siddhivinayak eatery.

“Amar Someshwar Laad’s (one of the accused men) father has long-standing issues about the partnership of the eatery. They have been at loggerheads for some time,” said Shendage.

The five men arrived in a Creta car at the eatery around 6:45pm on Saturday, according to the complainant. Along with Laad, two of the four others were identified as Sachin Kashid and Mayur, police said. However, all were reported on the run from the police.

A case under Indian Penal Code sections 365 (kidnapping) and 324 (assault by dangerous weapons) and other sections was registered at Bhosari police station against five people.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 14:15 IST

