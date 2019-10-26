Kite lovers set for atangle in the skies

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 22:17 IST

On Monday, the skyline of the city of nawabs will be dotted with kites, even as enthusiasts shout “woh kata, dheel do, kheecho.”

Kankauwebazi or patangbazi on Jamghat ( celebrated a day after Diwali) is a tradition in the old city areas of Thakurganj, Aminabad, Nazirabad, Pandeyganj, Moulviganj, Chowk ,Hussainganj, Batashey Wali Gali, Chaupatiya, Daliganj, Golaganj and Daliganj etc. It can be termed as a truly secular occasion because both Hindus and Muslim enjoy kite-flying on this day.

Historian Yogesh Praveen says, “The tradition of kite flying on Jamghat was started by Nawab Asaf-ud-daula to cement the bond between Hindus and Muslims. In the olden days the Nawabs used to tie gold and silver jhoomer on their kites which made them expensive and anyone who got that kite came in possession of that precious metal. From here the tradition of looting the kite started which still continues despite the craze of gold gone.”

This year, Jamghat will remain limited to personal kite competitions while the government competitions will be organized in November during the Lucknow Mahotsav.

Patron of District Kite Clubs Association Amarnath Kaul, a veteran kite flier says, “ This time there will be no major competition but several private competitions would be organized away from the city limits. On this day, when a kite is cut off during tangling, the flier enjoys as he thinks that bad spirits and bad luck have gone away with the kite.”

A kite flying competition was organized by Dr AP Tikku and Anand Jain at cricket stadium near Genesis club on Friday. Several kite fliers of city participated and Kite Runners Club won the competition .

Shobha Mishra, head of the department of history in Navyug Girls’ PG College says, “The Nawabs were ahead of their times. To start a festival commonly celebrated by Hindus and Muslims, they chose Jamghat. The bonhomie between the two communities is continuing since then”. Amarnath Kaul, president of Lucknow Kite Club says,

“Jamghat is very important for kite fliers cutting across community feelings. This festival helps us maintain social relationships in the old city where no one can differentiate between a Hindu and Muslim on that day because everyone is involved in kite tangling.”

He admitted that use of steel wires and Chinese manjha had posed risk for residents. “That’s why we don’t support kite flying inside the city, especially in areas where there is busy traffic on roads. But at the same time we have requested the state government and district administration to provide us open spaces for kite flying,” he says.

Umashankar, a kite makers says, “ Kite making still remains a cottage industry. But manjha making has turned advanced. During Jamghat around 10 lakh kites are sold.” However, kites are available from Rs 1 to Rs 500 while manjha costs from Rs 900 per charkhi to Rs 5,000 per charkhi.

Bareli and Lucknow are the biggest centres where kite Industry is booming and around 1 lakh families are earning their livelihood because of this sport..

