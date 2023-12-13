10 injured as overhead water tank collapses at Burdwan station in West Bengal

At least ten people were injured after an overhead water tank collapsed at the Burdwan station platform on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. (Representative Photo)

An overhead water reservoir collapsed on the platform shed and came crashing down on the passengers standing at the platform, said an official, the incident took place around noon, he said.

“At least eight to ten people have been injured in the incident. They have been shifted to the Burdwan Medical College Hospital,” said an official of the Eastern Railway.

Eyewitnesses told the media that they saw the iron water tank over platforms 2 and 3 come crashing down.

Suddenly there was an explosion sound and the water tank came crashing down,” a passenger, who was waiting on platform 1, told the media.