7 people killed after car runs over them in West Bengal’s Siliguri: Police

Seven people were killed while several others were injured, after a sport utility vehicle (SUV) hit them near Siliguri in Bengal’s Darjeeling district around 6am on Monday, police said. Four of the deceased were aged between 20 and 28 years. (Representative file photo)

The accident happened when the vehicle was returning with devotees from a temple on Asian Highway-II near Siliguri.

Four of the deceased were aged between 20 and 28 years, police said.

Passengers of the SUV and a few people walking towards the shrine were also injured, said police officers.

According to eyewitnesses, the SUV, which was bearing a Sikkim registration number plate, allegedly hit the pedestrians at Howdi Jote at Muni Tea Estate near Bagdogra around 6am.

Jagannath Roy, Hetmuri Singhiajhora gram panchayat chief, said, “The incident occurred around 6am. After hitting the pedestrians, the vehicle smashed 14 roadside markers before crashing into a ditch.”

Six of the deceased were identified as Prahlad Roy, Gobind Singh (22), Amlesh Chowdhury (20), Kanak Burman (22), Pranab Roy (28), and Padakant Roy, police said.

The seventh person is yet to be identified.

The injured people were rushed to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri. The highway was blocked for several hours after the accident, demanding prompt action by the authorities.