Ludhiana: 2 cops, juvenile injured as car hits divider

Two cops from Amritsar police and a juvenile were injured after their speeding car crashed into a divider on the elevated road at Southern Bypass late on Saturday. The police personnel were coming to Ludhiana to drop the juvenile at an observation home. Two cops from Amritsar police and a juvenile were injured after their speeding car crashed into a divider on the elevated road at Southern Bypass late on Saturday. (HT File)

The passersby came to their rescue and rushed them to hospital. While the cops were discharged after first-aid, the juvenile was admitted to hospital.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rajinder Kumar from Chehrata police station in Amritsar said he along and his colleague were coming to Ludhiana to drop the juvenile at an observation home and when they reached the elevated road, the driver lost control of the vehicle. The car jumped in the air for at least three feet after crashing into the road divider, he added.

The Dugri police reached the spot and removed the vehicle from the road.