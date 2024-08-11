 Ludhiana: 2 cops, juvenile injured as car hits divider - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Aug 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: 2 cops, juvenile injured as car hits divider

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 11, 2024 10:54 PM IST

Two cops from Amritsar police and a juvenile were injured after their speeding car crashed into a divider on the elevated road at Southern Bypass late on Saturday.

Two cops from Amritsar police and a juvenile were injured after their speeding car crashed into a divider on the elevated road at Southern Bypass late on Saturday. The police personnel were coming to Ludhiana to drop the juvenile at an observation home.

Two cops from Amritsar police and a juvenile were injured after their speeding car crashed into a divider on the elevated road at Southern Bypass late on Saturday. (HT File)
Two cops from Amritsar police and a juvenile were injured after their speeding car crashed into a divider on the elevated road at Southern Bypass late on Saturday. (HT File)

The passersby came to their rescue and rushed them to hospital. While the cops were discharged after first-aid, the juvenile was admitted to hospital.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rajinder Kumar from Chehrata police station in Amritsar said he along and his colleague were coming to Ludhiana to drop the juvenile at an observation home and when they reached the elevated road, the driver lost control of the vehicle. The car jumped in the air for at least three feet after crashing into the road divider, he added.

The Dugri police reached the spot and removed the vehicle from the road.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 2 cops, juvenile injured as car hits divider
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On