72-year-old Assam woman, others nabbed in Kolkata with drugs worth 17.5 cr

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police on Saturday busted an inter-state drug-running operation and seized heroin and Amphetamine tablets, commonly called Yaba, in the Cossipore area.

Five alleged drug dealers, three of whom are based in Assam and Manipur, were arrested during the operation, said a senior STF officer. Two vehicles were seized.

The Assam-based accused is a 72-year-old woman identified as Pravati Devi alias Pabitri Devi Jaiswal from Bokajan in Karbi district.

The Bengal-based accused have been identified as Piyarul Islam, 40, and Sadikul Sk, 31, residents of Suti in Murshidabad district.

The remaining two are Kartik Naidu, 27, and Rakesh Thapa, 26, from Moreh in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district.

STF officials said heroin and Yaba pills seized from their possession and from inside the vehicles are worth about ₹17.5 crore in the international grey market. The Yaba pills weighed 17.25 kilograms.

The accused were produced before the court on Sunday.