Kolkata, Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad , the students' wing of the RSS, celebrated Ram Navami in Jadavpur University and near the Calcutta University's main campus amid tight security arrangements. ABVP members celebrate Ram Navami in Jadavpur University, near Calcutta University main campus

In Jadavpur University, activists of the Revolutionary Students Front gathered near the ABVP office on the campus, when the punja was underway, and raised slogans alleging efforts to saffronise the university campus known for its liberal thinking.

An ABVP spokesperson said, "There is no reason to give any importance to the Left outfit, which has no relevance among the present generation of students."

"We chose to ignore the slogan shouting of a few ultra-Left students who have lost all connection with the ordinary students and their sentiments. The members of other communities, including Muslims, had no objection to the celebrations," the spokesperson, Ananta Barui, said.

"The Left has no respect for our heritage, culture, values and ethos. They don't respect our religious icons and are only sympathetic to a particular faith. That is their brand of secularism," he added.

University authorities refused to comment on the issue.

The ABVP has been observing Ram Navami on the Jadavpur University campus for the past few years.

At Calcutta University's College Street campus, ABVP members put up an idol of Ram Lala outside the main gate. Around 50 students and some other people offered prayers there.

"This was the first such initiative by the student body of the institution. We went ahead with the puja when the university authorities refused permission," Barui said.

A Calcutta University official said the institute has no tradition of observing Ram Navami on the campus, and hence permission for it was not given.

The ABVP spokesperson, however, objected to the reasoning and said, "If there can be other religious festivals on the campus, why can't we celebrate Ram Navami? Lord Rama cannot be separated from our hearts."

There was a strong police presence outside both campuses.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.