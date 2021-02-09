'Ahead of polls, officers being posted with political supari': West Bengal Guv
- At least two dozen senior officers of the Indian Police Service and West Bengal Police Service in the state were transferred on Saturday.
The Mamata Banerjee-administration is posting government officers with 'political supari' ahead of the crucial assembly polls, said West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
“It has come to my notice that some officers were being given postings with political supari. I have warned them personally that they should not play with fire,” Dhankhar said while addressing a program in Howrah on Tuesday.
At least two dozen senior officers of the Indian Police Service and West Bengal Police Service in the state were transferred on Saturday. The list includes important postings such as that of police commissioners of Kolkata and adjoining cities of Howrah and Salt Lake.
“This is a distasteful and irresponsible remark. Governor is a constitutional post and if he wants to, he may write to the President or the Centre. Instead of doing that, why is he making a laughing-stock of himself? He is taking our courtesy as our weakness. The posting of Dhankar at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata was in fact a political supari,” said Kunal Ghosh, a TMC spokesperson.
Dhankhar shares an acrimonious relation with the TMC-led government in West Bengal and had in the past levelled serious allegations of corruption, rising crime graph and deteriorating law and order in the state.
“The Governor’s statements are his own and we cannot comment on that. But I think all opposition parties in the state would agree to this. Take the example of today. A senior IPS officer resigns and joins the TMC. What can we expect?” said Samik Bhattacharya, BJP spokesperson.
Humayun Kabir, a senior IPS officer resigned as the commissioner of police of Chandannagar in Hooghly district in January 2021 and joined the TMC on Tuesday. A few days ago, he had ordered the arrest of three BJP workers for "Goli Maro... (shoot the traitors)" slogans raised at a roadshow.
“I cannot allow the people of West Bengal to lose hope that elections would be held without any bloodshed or they would be free and fair. I will not tolerate if a police officer suffers from ego and thinks that he will decide everything,” the Governor added.
