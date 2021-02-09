IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / 'Ahead of polls, officers being posted with political supari': West Bengal Guv
Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar speaks during the inauguration of 45th Regional Conference of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_19_2021_000048B)(PTI)
Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar speaks during the inauguration of 45th Regional Conference of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_19_2021_000048B)(PTI)
kolkata news

'Ahead of polls, officers being posted with political supari': West Bengal Guv

  • At least two dozen senior officers of the Indian Police Service and West Bengal Police Service in the state were transferred on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:26 PM IST

The Mamata Banerjee-administration is posting government officers with 'political supari' ahead of the crucial assembly polls, said West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

“It has come to my notice that some officers were being given postings with political supari. I have warned them personally that they should not play with fire,” Dhankhar said while addressing a program in Howrah on Tuesday.

At least two dozen senior officers of the Indian Police Service and West Bengal Police Service in the state were transferred on Saturday. The list includes important postings such as that of police commissioners of Kolkata and adjoining cities of Howrah and Salt Lake.

Also read: Rescuers race against time to save 37 men trapped in tunnel in Chamoli’s Tapovan

“This is a distasteful and irresponsible remark. Governor is a constitutional post and if he wants to, he may write to the President or the Centre. Instead of doing that, why is he making a laughing-stock of himself? He is taking our courtesy as our weakness. The posting of Dhankar at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata was in fact a political supari,” said Kunal Ghosh, a TMC spokesperson.

Dhankhar shares an acrimonious relation with the TMC-led government in West Bengal and had in the past levelled serious allegations of corruption, rising crime graph and deteriorating law and order in the state.

“The Governor’s statements are his own and we cannot comment on that. But I think all opposition parties in the state would agree to this. Take the example of today. A senior IPS officer resigns and joins the TMC. What can we expect?” said Samik Bhattacharya, BJP spokesperson.

Humayun Kabir, a senior IPS officer resigned as the commissioner of police of Chandannagar in Hooghly district in January 2021 and joined the TMC on Tuesday. A few days ago, he had ordered the arrest of three BJP workers for "Goli Maro... (shoot the traitors)" slogans raised at a roadshow.

“I cannot allow the people of West Bengal to lose hope that elections would be held without any bloodshed or they would be free and fair. I will not tolerate if a police officer suffers from ego and thinks that he will decide everything,” the Governor added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021
app
Close
Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar speaks during the inauguration of 45th Regional Conference of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_19_2021_000048B)(PTI)
Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar speaks during the inauguration of 45th Regional Conference of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_19_2021_000048B)(PTI)
kolkata news

'Ahead of polls, officers being posted with political supari': West Bengal Guv

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:26 PM IST
  • At least two dozen senior officers of the Indian Police Service and West Bengal Police Service in the state were transferred on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
kolkata news

If you want to remove BJP...: Mamata Banerjee rushes to consolidate Muslim votes

By Joydeep Thakur | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:38 PM IST
  • According to surveys done by the TMC and the BJP, swing in Muslim votes can influence poll-results in as many as 120 assembly seats in Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It said the charge sheet has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 306 (abetment of suicide) and 420 (cheating), in the case against the accused who had threatened Roy over the issue related to return of loan.(File photo)
It said the charge sheet has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 306 (abetment of suicide) and 420 (cheating), in the case against the accused who had threatened Roy over the issue related to return of loan.(File photo)
kolkata news

SC disposes of plea for probe by CBI into alleged suicide of BJP leader in WB

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:50 PM IST
The West Bengal government told the top court that the High Court had already looked into the matter in entirety while hearing the plea filed by the wife of the deceased and said that there was no delay in undertaking a probe into the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Supreme Court of India.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
File photo: Supreme Court of India.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
kolkata news

SC disposes plea seeking NIA probe into West Bengal MLA's murder

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:25 PM IST
A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, recorded the submissions made by lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha, and other parties, disposed of the petition filed by him, and said, if the petitioner wants, then he may approach the concerned state High Court to seek relief in the case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)
Prime minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)
kolkata news

PM Modi’s 'match-fixing' remark draws criticism from TMC, Left and Congress

By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:26 PM IST
  • PM Modi, during a rally, also held the 3 parties responsible for the woes of the people and lack of development in Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP national president JP Nadda.(PTI)
BJP national president JP Nadda.(PTI)
kolkata news

Nadda sharpens attacks on TMC ahead of PM Modi's 1st rally in poll-bound Bengal

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:27 PM IST
  • “This government has to go. If they can attack me then I can understand what the common people are going through in West Bengal,” Nadda said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Political strategist Prashant Kishor has said the entire focus in Bihar should on fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.(HT FILE PHOTO)
Political strategist Prashant Kishor has said the entire focus in Bihar should on fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.(HT FILE PHOTO)
kolkata news

Prashant Kishor backs welfare schemes to help TMC sail through Bengal elections

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:15 AM IST
  • TMC's election strategist Prashant Kishor asked specific questions regarding the party’s organisation in some zones in Kolkata and asked party councillors if they needed any support from his team or the leadership.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP national president JP Nadda.(PTI)
BJP national president JP Nadda.(PTI)
kolkata news

Nadda’s Bengal ‘rath yatra’ may run into TMC’s motorcycle rally; traffic chaos

By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:42 AM IST
  • A district police official said, “With so many people travelling from across Nadia and possibly adjoining districts to take part in these programmes, movement of traffic may be hit.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally in Alipurduar on Wednesday(PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally in Alipurduar on Wednesday(PTI)
kolkata news

Mamata Banerjee showers SOPs in budget ahead of crucial assembly polls

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:34 AM IST
  • The list included generating 1.5 crore new employment opportunities, hiking farmer’s aid, among others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BJP has decided to take out rath yatras across the state in February and March to drum up support for the upcoming assembly polls.(Samir Jana/HT file photo)
The BJP has decided to take out rath yatras across the state in February and March to drum up support for the upcoming assembly polls.(Samir Jana/HT file photo)
kolkata news

BJP indulging in malicious propaganda over 'rath yatra' clearance in Bengal: TMC

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:01 PM IST
The All India Trinamool Congress said on Twitter that the state government has not denied permission to the BJP's programme in contrary to the claims of the saffron party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)
kolkata news

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to present budget today

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:25 AM IST
This will be the last budget presentation during the second term of the Trinamool Congress government. Assembly elections could be held in March – April this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
kolkata news

PM to dedicate projects worth about 4,700 crore in Bengal ahead of polls

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:53 PM IST
The projects are those of PSUs Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Gas Authority of India (GAIL) and NHAI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee(PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee(PTI)
kolkata news

West Bengal govt asks BJP to seek nod from local authorities for Rath Yatras

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:19 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda are expected to flag off five yatras this month in the poll- bound West Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
kolkata news

Covaxin rolled out in Bengal, 60 beneficiaries to be inoculated on Day 1

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:29 PM IST
The three centres -- state-run SSKM hospital, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and Kolkata Medical College and Hospital - would be administering the vaccines to health and civic workers, after they sign a consent form.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With CM Banerjee trying to consolidate anti-Bharatiya Janata Party votes, top parties from the Hindi heartland have geared up to enter the race.(PTI)
With CM Banerjee trying to consolidate anti-Bharatiya Janata Party votes, top parties from the Hindi heartland have geared up to enter the race.(PTI)
kolkata news

RJD, NCP set to ally with TMC for Bengal polls; SP likely to join

By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:20 AM IST
RJD national general secretary Shyam Rajak met Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and TMC youth wing president Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata on Monday, Rajak said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP