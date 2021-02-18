Amit Shah promises to implement 7th pay commission if BJP forms govt in Bengal

Starting from implementing the 7th pay commission, which would benefit more than a million state government employees, to providing an annual subsidy of ₹6,000 to around four lakh fishermen, Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday listed out a series of doles which he claimed the BJP would implement if it is voted to power in the coming elections in West Bengal.

While on one hand, Shah showered poll promises ahead of the crucial assembly elections, on the other, he mounted an attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state alleging corruption.

“I assure you that if you vote the BJP to power, we would implement the seventh pay commission for state government employees. The BJP government (after coming to power) will reserve more than 33 per cent government jobs for women,” he said at a rally organised to flag off the BJP’s fifth and last 'Poriborton Rath Yatra' from Namkhana in South 24 Parganas.

Even though the BJP had made deep inroads in north Bengal and the Jangalmahal areas, winning 18 of the 42 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, South 24 Parganas remained a TMC bastion.

“We would initiate a series of programs for the development of the fishermen community. Around four lakh fishermen would annually get ₹6,000 each under a new scheme Machhuaara Samman Nidhi on the lines of the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. To ensure that fishermen get the right price for their produce, we would form an organisation for fishermen produce. A separate minister would be given charge,” he added while listing out the sops.

He also said that while South 24 Parganas would be developed into a seafood hub, Ganga Sagar mela would be developed into an international tourist destination.

Shah on Thursday also visited the Kapil Muni Ashram at Ganga Sagar where millions of Hindu pilgrims congregate every year to take a holy dip at the confluence of the River Ganges and the Bay of Bengal during Makar Sankranti. He even had lunch with a refugee family.

The Union home minister attacked TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, who happens to be chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew alleging that the Centre had sent money after Cyclone Amphan but TMC-backed goons had eaten away everything.

“During the Congress regime, the Centre had sent ₹1.32 lakh crore to West Bengal. Narendra Modi government has sent ₹3.59 lakh crore. Where did the money go? Bhaipo (nephew) and his goons took all the money. When BJP government comes to power, a high-level probe would be done against all those who had taken the money and legal actions would be taken against all accused,” he added.

He also attacked Mamata Banerjee and said that the TMC supremo gets angry and feels insulted whenever she hears the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram' while urging the crowd to chant the slogan so loudly that Mamata Banerjee could hear it while sitting in Kolkata.

“In West Bengal, you need to take permission for Durga Puja. Saraswati Puja was stopped. It was only after the BJP mounted pressure that Didi was seen performing Saraswati Puja. I felt very good when I saw her allowing Sawarsati Puja. 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan is a symbol of protest against appeasement politics. It is also a symbol of the BJP’s Poriborton Yatra,” he added.

TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who was addressing a rally in the same district around the same time, hit out at the BJP-led Centre over price rise and disinvestment policies.

“You never talk about price rise. You just talk about Didi and Bhatija (nephew). First fight the bhatija then you can fight didi. I challenge Shah to contest against bhatija. Hiding your corrupt son and pointing fingers at others won’t do. Your son is my bhatija. How did he become the BCCI secretary and amassed wealth?” said Banerjee.

Banerjee also hit back saying that Shah was coming to Bengal regularly and telling lies.

“First ask him (Shah) to chant the Saraswati Puja mantra. If I don’t allow Durga Puja then how did the clubs get the money to hold the puja? He doesn’t know the culture of Bengal,” Banerjee said while attacking Shah.

