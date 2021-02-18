IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Amit Shah promises to implement 7th pay commission if BJP forms govt in Bengal
Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves during a public meeting to launch of fifth Poribortan Yatra in Kakdwip of South 24 Parganas district on Thursday. (ANI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves during a public meeting to launch of fifth Poribortan Yatra in Kakdwip of South 24 Parganas district on Thursday. (ANI)
kolkata news

Amit Shah promises to implement 7th pay commission if BJP forms govt in Bengal

  • He also mounted an attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state alleging corruption.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:33 PM IST

Starting from implementing the 7th pay commission, which would benefit more than a million state government employees, to providing an annual subsidy of 6,000 to around four lakh fishermen, Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday listed out a series of doles which he claimed the BJP would implement if it is voted to power in the coming elections in West Bengal.

While on one hand, Shah showered poll promises ahead of the crucial assembly elections, on the other, he mounted an attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state alleging corruption.

“I assure you that if you vote the BJP to power, we would implement the seventh pay commission for state government employees. The BJP government (after coming to power) will reserve more than 33 per cent government jobs for women,” he said at a rally organised to flag off the BJP’s fifth and last 'Poriborton Rath Yatra' from Namkhana in South 24 Parganas.

Even though the BJP had made deep inroads in north Bengal and the Jangalmahal areas, winning 18 of the 42 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, South 24 Parganas remained a TMC bastion.

“We would initiate a series of programs for the development of the fishermen community. Around four lakh fishermen would annually get 6,000 each under a new scheme Machhuaara Samman Nidhi on the lines of the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. To ensure that fishermen get the right price for their produce, we would form an organisation for fishermen produce. A separate minister would be given charge,” he added while listing out the sops.

He also said that while South 24 Parganas would be developed into a seafood hub, Ganga Sagar mela would be developed into an international tourist destination.

Also read: After 11-month shutdown, Kashmir train services may be partially restored


Shah on Thursday also visited the Kapil Muni Ashram at Ganga Sagar where millions of Hindu pilgrims congregate every year to take a holy dip at the confluence of the River Ganges and the Bay of Bengal during Makar Sankranti. He even had lunch with a refugee family.

The Union home minister attacked TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, who happens to be chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew alleging that the Centre had sent money after Cyclone Amphan but TMC-backed goons had eaten away everything.

“During the Congress regime, the Centre had sent 1.32 lakh crore to West Bengal. Narendra Modi government has sent 3.59 lakh crore. Where did the money go? Bhaipo (nephew) and his goons took all the money. When BJP government comes to power, a high-level probe would be done against all those who had taken the money and legal actions would be taken against all accused,” he added.

He also attacked Mamata Banerjee and said that the TMC supremo gets angry and feels insulted whenever she hears the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram' while urging the crowd to chant the slogan so loudly that Mamata Banerjee could hear it while sitting in Kolkata.

“In West Bengal, you need to take permission for Durga Puja. Saraswati Puja was stopped. It was only after the BJP mounted pressure that Didi was seen performing Saraswati Puja. I felt very good when I saw her allowing Sawarsati Puja. 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan is a symbol of protest against appeasement politics. It is also a symbol of the BJP’s Poriborton Yatra,” he added.

TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who was addressing a rally in the same district around the same time, hit out at the BJP-led Centre over price rise and disinvestment policies.

“You never talk about price rise. You just talk about Didi and Bhatija (nephew). First fight the bhatija then you can fight didi. I challenge Shah to contest against bhatija. Hiding your corrupt son and pointing fingers at others won’t do. Your son is my bhatija. How did he become the BCCI secretary and amassed wealth?” said Banerjee.

Banerjee also hit back saying that Shah was coming to Bengal regularly and telling lies.

“First ask him (Shah) to chant the Saraswati Puja mantra. If I don’t allow Durga Puja then how did the clubs get the money to hold the puja? He doesn’t know the culture of Bengal,” Banerjee said while attacking Shah.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021
Close
Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves during a public meeting to launch of fifth Poribortan Yatra in Kakdwip of South 24 Parganas district on Thursday. (ANI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves during a public meeting to launch of fifth Poribortan Yatra in Kakdwip of South 24 Parganas district on Thursday. (ANI)
kolkata news

Amit Shah promises to implement 7th pay commission if BJP forms govt in Bengal

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:33 PM IST
  • He also mounted an attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state alleging corruption.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in an addresses in Kolkata. (PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in an addresses in Kolkata. (PTI)
kolkata news

‘Aim was to kill him’: Mamata condemns attack on ‘popular’ leader Jakir

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:17 PM IST
West Bengal minister Jakir Hossain sustained serious injuries in a bomb attack at a railway station in Murshidabad late Wednesday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)
Chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)
kolkata news

Murshidabad blast: Mamata orders probes by 3 agencies, announces compensation

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:48 PM IST
A powerful explosion rocked Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district on Wednesday night, injuring a minister and at least 26 others. The minister and 10 other victims were shifted to Kolkata
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal’s deputy labour minister Zakir Hossain. Unidentified assailants hurled crude bombs at Hossain.(File photo)
West Bengal’s deputy labour minister Zakir Hossain. Unidentified assailants hurled crude bombs at Hossain.(File photo)
kolkata news

West Bengal minister injured in bomb attack rushed to Kolkata hospital

By Sreyasi Pal, Behrampore
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:25 PM IST
  • A senior police official said that a special team has been formed to crack the case, however, no one has been arrested so far.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal’s deputy labour minister Zakir Hossain(HT Photo)
West Bengal’s deputy labour minister Zakir Hossain(HT Photo)
kolkata news

Bengal minister injured in bomb attack in Murshidabad; rushed to hospital

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:30 PM IST
No police official commented on the incident till 11.15 pm but the TMC’s Murshidabad district unit president Abu Taher Khan said Hossain was rushed to the Jangipur government hospital and would be shifted a hospital in Kolkata.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union railways minister Piyush Goyal during a press briefing.(PTI File Photo)
Union railways minister Piyush Goyal during a press briefing.(PTI File Photo)
kolkata news

Goyal blames Bengal govt for delays in completion of some Railway projects

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:39 PM IST
Railway minister Piyush Goyal said that Railway can play an important role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to make West Bengal a premier state in trading and business activity in the country by providing better connectivity and amenities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP flags at party headquarters in New Delhi.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
BJP flags at party headquarters in New Delhi.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
west bengal assembly election

If voted to power, irregularities in teachers' recruitment to be probed: BJP

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:44 PM IST
BJP leader Shamik Bhhattacharya said that there was not an iota of transparency in the recruitment of teachers since 2014, and the merit list released this week was no exception.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dinesh Trivedi said Prashant Kishor's team, which was given access to his social media accounts, used words against PM Modi and the governor that he would never use(HT Photo)
Dinesh Trivedi said Prashant Kishor's team, which was given access to his social media accounts, used words against PM Modi and the governor that he would never use(HT Photo)
west bengal assembly election 2016

Dinesh Trivedi explains why Trinamool leaders don’t want Prashant Kishor around

By Sunetra Choudhury, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:56 PM IST
  • Dinesh Trivedi, who quit his Rajya Sabha seat last week, spoke out against Prashant Kishor's team that had brought in by party chief Mamata Banerjee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Basant Panchami, the festival which marks the arrival of the spring season in India, celebrated this year on February 16.(AP | Representational image)
Basant Panchami, the festival which marks the arrival of the spring season in India, celebrated this year on February 16.(AP | Representational image)
kolkata news

Ahead of assembly polls, political cartoons adorn Saraswati Puja pandals in WB

ANI, Midnapore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:21 AM IST
A large number of people on Tuesday were seen thronging to the pandals for the worship of Goddess Saraswati on the occasion of Basant Panchami.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi said he flagged issues related to violence and corruption several times to the Trinamool senior leaders. (PTI)
Former TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi said he flagged issues related to violence and corruption several times to the Trinamool senior leaders. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Told not to campaign when I pointed out corruption within TMC: Trivedi

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:45 PM IST
  • Dinesh Trivedi also said that under the Mamata Banerjee-led government the middle class has been facing problems as no one pays attention to their grievances
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)
kolkata news

Rice, dal, egg curry for  5, Mamata’s Maa scheme ahead of state polls

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:01 PM IST
"This is a unique idea. We had announced this scheme in the budget and managed to launch it within eight days," she said thanking officials of various departments for making it possible within such a short time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
kolkata news

Mamata Banerjee slams BJP over Disha Ravi's arrest

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:37 PM IST
"Arresting anybody who is protesting against government policies is not unacceptable. The BJP should first take action against its own IT Cell members who are spreading fake news. Why two sets of rules ?" Banerjee told a press conference here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Krishok Surakkha Abhiyan commenced on January 9. In picture - BJP National President JP Nadda during a road show in Malda district.(PTI)
Krishok Surakkha Abhiyan commenced on January 9. In picture - BJP National President JP Nadda during a road show in Malda district.(PTI)
kolkata news

BJP's farmer outreach program in West Bengal to be held on February 18

ANI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:25 PM IST
Among 48,751 villages, almost 40,000 villages have roped under the umbrella of Krishok Surakkha Abhiyan till date.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
kolkata news

CPIM youth wing activist dies in Bengal; party alleges police brutality

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:54 AM IST
The victim has been identified as Maidul Islam Midda who allegedly sustained severe injuries on February 11 when police used tear gas, water cannons and resorted to lathicharge to disperse protesters in central Kolkata
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP Bengal president Dilip Ghosh and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari believe BJP is set to form the government in Bengal. (PTI Photo)
BJP Bengal president Dilip Ghosh and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari believe BJP is set to form the government in Bengal. (PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP leaders challenge Bengal CM, says cadres are civilised but not weak

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:15 AM IST
  • Ghosh also warned TMC workers and said that any incident of violence will not be taken lightly saying that BJP workers are not weak.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP