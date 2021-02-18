IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / After 11-month shutdown, Kashmir train services may be partially restored
The rail service resumed from Budgam to Srinagar Railway stations after completion of necessary restoration work on damaged infrastructure and tracks.(Agencies File Photo)
The rail service resumed from Budgam to Srinagar Railway stations after completion of necessary restoration work on damaged infrastructure and tracks.(Agencies File Photo)
india news

After 11-month shutdown, Kashmir train services may be partially restored

  • The train in Kashmir runs in a standalone route from Banihal, the gateway to Kashmir in the south, to Baramulla in north Kashmir – a distance of 137 km.
READ FULL STORY
By Ashiq Hussain
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:52 PM IST

After remaining suspended for around 11 months owing to Covid-19, the Railways authorities are considering restoring the train services partially within Kashmir in the last week of February, officials said Thursday.

The train in Kashmir is yet to be connected to the rest of the country and runs in a standalone route from Banihal, the gateway to Kashmir in the south, to Baramulla in north Kashmir – a distance of 137 km.

Chief Area Manager, Northern Railways, Srinagar, Saqib Yousuf has written to the railway police expressing the transporter’s intention for partial restoration of the service between Banihal and Baramulla section.

“In reference to the above mentioned subject, train services are to be partially restored in Banihal-Baramulla section from 22nd February 2021 onwards. Kindly inform the office of undersigned whether your office has any objection in restarting the passenger services between Banihal-Baramulla section,” said the official communication on February 17.

Yousuf told Hindustan Times that they would be announcing their final decision on February 21. “We will finalize the plan by February 21 to decide whether the train will run on February 22,” he said.

The rail services were suspended on March 19, 2020 owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In winter during normal days, there used to be 24 services of which eight were end to end while rest used to originate/terminate at central Kashmir’s Budgam railway station.

People familiar with the developments said that the authorities are considering starting one to and fro service between Banihal and Baramulla to begin with.

“Only one train service between Banihal and Baramulla and vice versa has been approved for the time being,” they said.

The shutdown of train service has resulted in a lot of losses to the railway authorities. In Kashmir rail used to have 100 percent occupancy. In summers, every day, 35,000 to 40,000 commuters use train services while in winters around 25,000 people travel daily by train.

The train service in the valley has often been marred by political developments. In August 2019, the service was suspended and subsequently restored after 100 days following the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution and to bifurcate the erstwhile state into two Union territories.

During 2010 agitation, the services came to a halt after the coaches were damaged. In 2016, after the killing of Hizbul commander Burhan Wani, the services remained suspended for over six months. It also remained shut for over two months during 2014 floods.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Janata Dal (United) National President CP Singh presents the membership slip to Lok Janshakti Party senior leaders Keshav Singh as he joins JD(U) in Patna, Thursday.(PTI)
Janata Dal (United) National President CP Singh presents the membership slip to Lok Janshakti Party senior leaders Keshav Singh as he joins JD(U) in Patna, Thursday.(PTI)
india news

Reality check for Chirag Paswan as more than 200 workers dump LJP to join JD (U)

By Vijay Swaroop
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:05 PM IST
  • LJP's former secretary in Bihar, Keshav Singh accused Chirag Paswan of "selling" the party and hobnobbing with people involved in scams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
E Sreedharan at his residence in Ponnani, Kerela. (HT/Arijit Sen)
E Sreedharan at his residence in Ponnani, Kerela. (HT/Arijit Sen)
india news

'Metro man' E Sreedharan joins BJP, says 'party can do justice to Kerala'

By Ramesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:00 PM IST
  • Sreedharan’s entry will be a big boost to the saffron party in Kerala where it is a distant third-runner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Thursday, Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil took to Twitter to confirm the news of his coronavirus infection. (TWITTER/@Jayant_R_Patil).
On Thursday, Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil took to Twitter to confirm the news of his coronavirus infection. (TWITTER/@Jayant_R_Patil).
india news

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil tests positive for Covid-19

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:49 PM IST
  • The senior NCP leader concluded the first phase of his statewide tour on February 14 in Jalgaon district and was about to start the second leg from February 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Guwahati, Assam (ANI)
Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Guwahati, Assam (ANI)
india news

'No link to farm stir': Narendra Tomar as BJP routed in Punjab local body polls

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:43 PM IST
The agriculture minister instead said that the party was already weak in Punjab and also contested separately from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Pilgrims, undertaking Kailash Mansarovar yatra. (Representative Image/Shutterstock)
File photo: Pilgrims, undertaking Kailash Mansarovar yatra. (Representative Image/Shutterstock)
india news

Uncertainty over Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, preparatory meetings yet to be held

By HT Correspondent, Pithoragarh
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:35 PM IST
  • The preparatory meetings for the yatra are held every year in January and February.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CM Patnaik said that Odisha has always taken early initiatives especially in the mining sector and supported reforms.(Twitter/@Naveen_Odisha)
CM Patnaik said that Odisha has always taken early initiatives especially in the mining sector and supported reforms.(Twitter/@Naveen_Odisha)
india news

Odisha has potential to emerge as global steel, aluminium hub: CM Naveen Patnaik

PTI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:09 PM IST
Patnaik was speaking after inaugurating two iron ore mines at Guali and Jilling in Keonjhar district along with Union Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi in virtual mode.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The rail service resumed from Budgam to Srinagar Railway stations after completion of necessary restoration work on damaged infrastructure and tracks.(Agencies File Photo)
The rail service resumed from Budgam to Srinagar Railway stations after completion of necessary restoration work on damaged infrastructure and tracks.(Agencies File Photo)
india news

After 11-month shutdown, Kashmir train services may be partially restored

By Ashiq Hussain
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:52 PM IST
  • The train in Kashmir runs in a standalone route from Banihal, the gateway to Kashmir in the south, to Baramulla in north Kashmir – a distance of 137 km.
READ FULL STORY
Close
‘No vaccine belongs to any political party’ says Omar Abdullah after Akhilesh Yadav rejects Covid-19 vaccine.(PTI)
‘No vaccine belongs to any political party’ says Omar Abdullah after Akhilesh Yadav rejects Covid-19 vaccine.(PTI)
india news

'Send some real tourists': Omar Abdullah stings foreign envoys' on visit to J-K

PTI, Srinagar
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:29 PM IST
The envoys from European, Latin American and African countries arrived here on Wednesday on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A petrol pump attendant waits for customers as national petrol and diesel prices rise at Bharat Petroleum Fuel Station, in New Delhi.(ANI)
A petrol pump attendant waits for customers as national petrol and diesel prices rise at Bharat Petroleum Fuel Station, in New Delhi.(ANI)
india news

After Rajasthan, petrol crosses 100-mark in Madhya Pradesh

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Petrol price was hiked by 34 paise per litre and diesel by 32 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
the Delimitation Commission held its meeting on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
the Delimitation Commission held its meeting on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Delimitation exercise should be practicable, members suggest commission

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:15 PM IST
The Delimitation Commission for Jammu and Kashmir was constituted by the Centre on March 6 last year to redraw Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies of the union territory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In US Nagar district, farmers staged a protest on the railway track in Bazpur railway station on Thursday. (HT PHOTO).
In US Nagar district, farmers staged a protest on the railway track in Bazpur railway station on Thursday. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Rail Roko: Uttarakhand farmers stage protests in Haridwar and US Nagar

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:14 PM IST
  • Farmer unions had given a call for a four-hour Rail Roko agitation across the country on Thursday as a part of their campaign against the three farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study found that software and hardware knowledge is becoming a growing demand in industries ranging from travel and tourism to energy and manufacturing. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
The study found that software and hardware knowledge is becoming a growing demand in industries ranging from travel and tourism to energy and manufacturing. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
india news

Gender gap in employability improving with Indian digital revolution: Survey

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:11 PM IST
The youth employability stood at 45.9% consisting of highly employable resources, that is significantly lower than 46.2% in the previous year, according to the India Skills Report 2021 by talent management specialist Wheebox, in partnership with Taggd, CII, AICTE, AIU and UNDP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The TN government recently announced MSME Policy 2021 with a target to attract new investments worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh crore in the sector by 2025.(Reuters File Photo)
The TN government recently announced MSME Policy 2021 with a target to attract new investments worth 2 lakh crore in the sector by 2025.(Reuters File Photo)
india news

Flipkart signs MoU with Tamil Nadu government to boost small-scale businesses

ANI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:01 PM IST
The partnership under the Flipkart Samarth programme will enable Tamil Nadu's local artisans, weavers, craftsmen and smaller industries to showcase their hallmark products.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy.(Photo: ANI)
Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy.(Photo: ANI)
india news

Puducherry political crisis: LG orders floor test on Feb 22

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:31 PM IST
As four MLAs of the ruling Congress have resigned, the Opposition has claimed that the government has lost its majority and thus, the right to be in power.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soon after the forces reached the area, the Maoists opened fire at them. In the ensuing gun battle that last for around 3 hours, a Maoist was killed. (Representative Photo)
Soon after the forces reached the area, the Maoists opened fire at them. In the ensuing gun battle that last for around 3 hours, a Maoist was killed. (Representative Photo)
india news

Maoists in Chhattisgarh kill villager suspected of being police informer

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:55 PM IST
  • It was the third instance in 24 days of Maoists killing a villager after branding him a police informer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP