After 11-month shutdown, Kashmir train services may be partially restored
- The train in Kashmir runs in a standalone route from Banihal, the gateway to Kashmir in the south, to Baramulla in north Kashmir – a distance of 137 km.
After remaining suspended for around 11 months owing to Covid-19, the Railways authorities are considering restoring the train services partially within Kashmir in the last week of February, officials said Thursday.
The train in Kashmir is yet to be connected to the rest of the country and runs in a standalone route from Banihal, the gateway to Kashmir in the south, to Baramulla in north Kashmir – a distance of 137 km.
Chief Area Manager, Northern Railways, Srinagar, Saqib Yousuf has written to the railway police expressing the transporter’s intention for partial restoration of the service between Banihal and Baramulla section.
“In reference to the above mentioned subject, train services are to be partially restored in Banihal-Baramulla section from 22nd February 2021 onwards. Kindly inform the office of undersigned whether your office has any objection in restarting the passenger services between Banihal-Baramulla section,” said the official communication on February 17.
Yousuf told Hindustan Times that they would be announcing their final decision on February 21. “We will finalize the plan by February 21 to decide whether the train will run on February 22,” he said.
The rail services were suspended on March 19, 2020 owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In winter during normal days, there used to be 24 services of which eight were end to end while rest used to originate/terminate at central Kashmir’s Budgam railway station.
People familiar with the developments said that the authorities are considering starting one to and fro service between Banihal and Baramulla to begin with.
“Only one train service between Banihal and Baramulla and vice versa has been approved for the time being,” they said.
The shutdown of train service has resulted in a lot of losses to the railway authorities. In Kashmir rail used to have 100 percent occupancy. In summers, every day, 35,000 to 40,000 commuters use train services while in winters around 25,000 people travel daily by train.
The train service in the valley has often been marred by political developments. In August 2019, the service was suspended and subsequently restored after 100 days following the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution and to bifurcate the erstwhile state into two Union territories.
During 2010 agitation, the services came to a halt after the coaches were damaged. In 2016, after the killing of Hizbul commander Burhan Wani, the services remained suspended for over six months. It also remained shut for over two months during 2014 floods.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reality check for Chirag Paswan as more than 200 workers dump LJP to join JD (U)
- LJP's former secretary in Bihar, Keshav Singh accused Chirag Paswan of "selling" the party and hobnobbing with people involved in scams.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Metro man' E Sreedharan joins BJP, says 'party can do justice to Kerala'
- Sreedharan’s entry will be a big boost to the saffron party in Kerala where it is a distant third-runner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil tests positive for Covid-19
- The senior NCP leader concluded the first phase of his statewide tour on February 14 in Jalgaon district and was about to start the second leg from February 20.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'No link to farm stir': Narendra Tomar as BJP routed in Punjab local body polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uncertainty over Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, preparatory meetings yet to be held
- The preparatory meetings for the yatra are held every year in January and February.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha has potential to emerge as global steel, aluminium hub: CM Naveen Patnaik
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After 11-month shutdown, Kashmir train services may be partially restored
- The train in Kashmir runs in a standalone route from Banihal, the gateway to Kashmir in the south, to Baramulla in north Kashmir – a distance of 137 km.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Send some real tourists': Omar Abdullah stings foreign envoys' on visit to J-K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Rajasthan, petrol crosses ₹100-mark in Madhya Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delimitation exercise should be practicable, members suggest commission
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rail Roko: Uttarakhand farmers stage protests in Haridwar and US Nagar
- Farmer unions had given a call for a four-hour Rail Roko agitation across the country on Thursday as a part of their campaign against the three farm laws.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gender gap in employability improving with Indian digital revolution: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flipkart signs MoU with Tamil Nadu government to boost small-scale businesses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Puducherry political crisis: LG orders floor test on Feb 22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maoists in Chhattisgarh kill villager suspected of being police informer
- It was the third instance in 24 days of Maoists killing a villager after branding him a police informer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox