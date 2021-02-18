IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / ‘Aim was to kill him’: Mamata condemns attack on ‘popular’ leader Jakir
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in an addresses in Kolkata. (PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in an addresses in Kolkata. (PTI)
kolkata news

‘Aim was to kill him’: Mamata condemns attack on ‘popular’ leader Jakir

West Bengal minister Jakir Hossain sustained serious injuries in a bomb attack at a railway station in Murshidabad late Wednesday night
READ FULL STORY
Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:16 PM IST

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the bomb attack on state labour minister Jakir Hossain was aimed at killing him and sought a 'proper' investigation into the incident.

"Jakir is my most popular leader. Whoever did it, their aim was to kill him. A proper investigation should be done into the incident," she said, adding that a special investigation (SIT) team had been constituted for to investigate the attack from ‘every angle.’

Hossain is among at least two dozen members of the Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) party who sustained injuries in a bomb blast that took place around 9.45pm outside Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district on Wednesday. He was shifted to a hospital in Kolkata where he remained in the intensive care unit. CM Mamata Banerjee visited the hospital to meet him.

“Hossain had to be given numerous stitches. Doctors told us that he lost a lot of blood,” TMC’s Murshidabad district unit president Abu Taher Khan told reporters. Further, he accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of carrying out the attack.

Refuting the allegation, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said that Hossain could be a victim of infighting in the TMC prior to the upcoming assembly polls. "Murshidabad has become a haven for criminals," he added.

Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim also condemned the incident and demanded on behalf of the party that the culprits be reprimanded. "Around 26 of our people, including Jakir Hossain, were injured; 14 of them are serious. Police investigation is on, CM said that CID, STF and CIF have joined in. I hope the Railways will help them. On behalf of the party, we want that culprits be arrested and brought to court," he said.

People aware of the developments ruled out the terrorism angle and told Hindustan Times that the blast was a result of internal feud among the TMC.

(with agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mamata banerjeee west bengal assembly elections 2021 west bengal govt
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in an addresses in Kolkata. (PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in an addresses in Kolkata. (PTI)
kolkata news

‘Aim was to kill him’: Mamata condemns attack on ‘popular’ leader Jakir

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:16 PM IST
West Bengal minister Jakir Hossain sustained serious injuries in a bomb attack at a railway station in Murshidabad late Wednesday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)
Chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)
kolkata news

Murshidabad blast: Mamata orders probes by 3 agencies, announces compensation

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:48 PM IST
A powerful explosion rocked Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district on Wednesday night, injuring a minister and at least 26 others. The minister and 10 other victims were shifted to Kolkata
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal’s deputy labour minister Zakir Hossain. Unidentified assailants hurled crude bombs at Hossain.(File photo)
West Bengal’s deputy labour minister Zakir Hossain. Unidentified assailants hurled crude bombs at Hossain.(File photo)
kolkata news

West Bengal minister injured in bomb attack rushed to Kolkata hospital

By Sreyasi Pal, Behrampore
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:25 PM IST
  • A senior police official said that a special team has been formed to crack the case, however, no one has been arrested so far.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal’s deputy labour minister Zakir Hossain(HT Photo)
West Bengal’s deputy labour minister Zakir Hossain(HT Photo)
kolkata news

Bengal minister injured in bomb attack in Murshidabad; rushed to hospital

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:30 PM IST
No police official commented on the incident till 11.15 pm but the TMC’s Murshidabad district unit president Abu Taher Khan said Hossain was rushed to the Jangipur government hospital and would be shifted a hospital in Kolkata.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union railways minister Piyush Goyal during a press briefing.(PTI File Photo)
Union railways minister Piyush Goyal during a press briefing.(PTI File Photo)
kolkata news

Goyal blames Bengal govt for delays in completion of some Railway projects

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:39 PM IST
Railway minister Piyush Goyal said that Railway can play an important role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to make West Bengal a premier state in trading and business activity in the country by providing better connectivity and amenities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP flags at party headquarters in New Delhi.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
BJP flags at party headquarters in New Delhi.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
west bengal assembly election

If voted to power, irregularities in teachers' recruitment to be probed: BJP

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:44 PM IST
BJP leader Shamik Bhhattacharya said that there was not an iota of transparency in the recruitment of teachers since 2014, and the merit list released this week was no exception.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dinesh Trivedi said Prashant Kishor's team, which was given access to his social media accounts, used words against PM Modi and the governor that he would never use(HT Photo)
Dinesh Trivedi said Prashant Kishor's team, which was given access to his social media accounts, used words against PM Modi and the governor that he would never use(HT Photo)
west bengal assembly election 2016

Dinesh Trivedi explains why Trinamool leaders don’t want Prashant Kishor around

By Sunetra Choudhury, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:56 PM IST
  • Dinesh Trivedi, who quit his Rajya Sabha seat last week, spoke out against Prashant Kishor's team that had brought in by party chief Mamata Banerjee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Basant Panchami, the festival which marks the arrival of the spring season in India, celebrated this year on February 16.(AP | Representational image)
Basant Panchami, the festival which marks the arrival of the spring season in India, celebrated this year on February 16.(AP | Representational image)
kolkata news

Ahead of assembly polls, political cartoons adorn Saraswati Puja pandals in WB

ANI, Midnapore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:21 AM IST
A large number of people on Tuesday were seen thronging to the pandals for the worship of Goddess Saraswati on the occasion of Basant Panchami.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi said he flagged issues related to violence and corruption several times to the Trinamool senior leaders. (PTI)
Former TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi said he flagged issues related to violence and corruption several times to the Trinamool senior leaders. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Told not to campaign when I pointed out corruption within TMC: Trivedi

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:45 PM IST
  • Dinesh Trivedi also said that under the Mamata Banerjee-led government the middle class has been facing problems as no one pays attention to their grievances
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)
kolkata news

Rice, dal, egg curry for  5, Mamata’s Maa scheme ahead of state polls

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:01 PM IST
"This is a unique idea. We had announced this scheme in the budget and managed to launch it within eight days," she said thanking officials of various departments for making it possible within such a short time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
kolkata news

Mamata Banerjee slams BJP over Disha Ravi's arrest

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:37 PM IST
"Arresting anybody who is protesting against government policies is not unacceptable. The BJP should first take action against its own IT Cell members who are spreading fake news. Why two sets of rules ?" Banerjee told a press conference here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Krishok Surakkha Abhiyan commenced on January 9. In picture - BJP National President JP Nadda during a road show in Malda district.(PTI)
Krishok Surakkha Abhiyan commenced on January 9. In picture - BJP National President JP Nadda during a road show in Malda district.(PTI)
kolkata news

BJP's farmer outreach program in West Bengal to be held on February 18

ANI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:25 PM IST
Among 48,751 villages, almost 40,000 villages have roped under the umbrella of Krishok Surakkha Abhiyan till date.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
kolkata news

CPIM youth wing activist dies in Bengal; party alleges police brutality

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:54 AM IST
The victim has been identified as Maidul Islam Midda who allegedly sustained severe injuries on February 11 when police used tear gas, water cannons and resorted to lathicharge to disperse protesters in central Kolkata
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP Bengal president Dilip Ghosh and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari believe BJP is set to form the government in Bengal. (PTI Photo)
BJP Bengal president Dilip Ghosh and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari believe BJP is set to form the government in Bengal. (PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP leaders challenge Bengal CM, says cadres are civilised but not weak

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:15 AM IST
  • Ghosh also warned TMC workers and said that any incident of violence will not be taken lightly saying that BJP workers are not weak.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recently, two groups of BJP activists clashed at the party's Purba Bardhaman district office when a meeting of the saffron camp was in progress.(HT file photo)
Recently, two groups of BJP activists clashed at the party's Purba Bardhaman district office when a meeting of the saffron camp was in progress.(HT file photo)
kolkata news

BJP workers protest in Kolkata against removal of leader from party post

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:23 PM IST
They staged the protest in Hastings area in the presence of BJP MP from Hooghly Locket Chatterjee. The saffron party had removed Shubhankar Dutta Majumdar, a leader in Sonarpur area, from the local committee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP