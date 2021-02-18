West Bengal blast linked to 'internal feud' in Trinamool, say railway officials

The bomb blast at a railway station in West Bengal, in which a state minister and other people were injured, was a result of internal feud among the cadres of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), people in the railways ministry who are aware of the investigation said on Thursday.

They also ruled out the terrorism angle, also pointing towards the political rivalry between TMC and Communist Party of India (CPI). They said that the West Bengal Police had carried out lathicharge at CPI cadres who took out a rally last week in which one of the protesters died leading to tension in the area.

Hossaid had filed a police complaint in 2017 against two TMC members who were giving him death threats, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity, adding that the West Bengal government should tighten the law and order situation in the state.

They also said that the resulting chaos may disrupt the train operations and result in inconvenience to the general public.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening when Hossain was at the Nimtita Railway station to board the train for Kolkata. TMC leader and Bengal minister Firhad Hakim claimed that around 26 party cadres, including Hossain, were injured in the incident and 14 of them are serious.

Hossain was shifted to a hospital in Kolkata where he remained in the intensive care unit. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee visited the hospital to meet him.

She said that the bomb blast is "part of a conspiracy", adding that Hossain was asked by "some people" were pressurising him to join their party. The blast comes at a time when West Bengal is preparing for Assembly elections in April-May.

The chief minister announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh for those seriously injured in the explosion and ₹one lakh for people who received minor injuries.

The state government has handed over the probe in the case to the CID.