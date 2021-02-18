West Bengal blast linked to 'internal feud' in Trinamool, say railway officials
The bomb blast at a railway station in West Bengal, in which a state minister and other people were injured, was a result of internal feud among the cadres of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), people in the railways ministry who are aware of the investigation said on Thursday.
They also ruled out the terrorism angle, also pointing towards the political rivalry between TMC and Communist Party of India (CPI). They said that the West Bengal Police had carried out lathicharge at CPI cadres who took out a rally last week in which one of the protesters died leading to tension in the area.
Hossaid had filed a police complaint in 2017 against two TMC members who were giving him death threats, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity, adding that the West Bengal government should tighten the law and order situation in the state.
They also said that the resulting chaos may disrupt the train operations and result in inconvenience to the general public.
The incident took place on Wednesday evening when Hossain was at the Nimtita Railway station to board the train for Kolkata. TMC leader and Bengal minister Firhad Hakim claimed that around 26 party cadres, including Hossain, were injured in the incident and 14 of them are serious.
Hossain was shifted to a hospital in Kolkata where he remained in the intensive care unit. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee visited the hospital to meet him.
She said that the bomb blast is "part of a conspiracy", adding that Hossain was asked by "some people" were pressurising him to join their party. The blast comes at a time when West Bengal is preparing for Assembly elections in April-May.
The chief minister announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh for those seriously injured in the explosion and ₹one lakh for people who received minor injuries.
The state government has handed over the probe in the case to the CID.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haldiram's partners with Futurelife to bring nutritional product range to India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Big recovery of assault rifles and ‘war-like’ stores from forest area in Jammu
- Persistent and coordinated joint search by Indian Army and police, duly supported by local intelligence units, led to the successful unearthing of weapons.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitin Gadkari hails flagging off of bridge between Assam, Meghalaya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tripura policewoman among two held in drug smuggling case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Foreign envoys visit Jammu, to meet politicians before return
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: Delhi HC to hear Disha Ravi's plea on Feb 19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In midnight train robbery in Bihar, passengers looted, CRPF aspirant shot
- The robbery took place between Sonpur and Dighwara railway stations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC stays order on allowing buses inside Corbett Tiger Reserve
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rail roko: Local train service unaffected in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nagaland assembly adopts resolution on separatist issue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lucknow CJM court quashes cases against 11 Indian, 8 Indonesia Jamaatis
- The CJM also released all personal bonds of Indian Jamaatis which they had furnished in court at the time of bail.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi launches projects worth over ₹9,500 cr in poll-bound Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers block tracks, stop trains: Nationwide 'rail roko' agitation in photos
- 'Rail roko' agitation: The police and railway personnel have heightened security on the tracks and stations so as to prevent any untoward event.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Uttarakhand flash flood toll mounts to 59
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal blast linked to 'internal feud' in Trinamool, say railway officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox