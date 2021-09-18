Babul Supriyo's security cover scaled down to Y-category

The Union government on Saturday downgraded the security cover of central paramilitary commandos given to Babul Supriyo, hours after he joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC), news agency PTI reported.

According to an order issued by the Union home ministry, as cited by PTI, Supriyo’s cover has been scaled down from the Z-category to the Y-category. Under the lower category security cover, Supriyo will be guarded by two armed personnel during travel. The PTI report said that the recommendation to reduce the security cover was made by central security and intelligence agencies.

Until now, Supriyo, who was the former minister of state for environment and was dropped from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet during the reshuffle in July, was being guarded by an armed contingent of eight Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as part of the second-highest level of Z-category security cover.

Quoting officials, PTI also said that further review of Supriyo's security cover cannot be ruled out, adding that the task of his security can be entirely entrusted to the Bengal Police since he is a part of the TMC.

It was an unexpected surprise in West Bengal politics on Saturday, after Babul Supriyo became a leader of the TMC, a party which he has strongly criticised earlier along with targeting its president and state chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Supriyo joined the TMC in the presence of party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Derek O’Brien.

In July, the playback-singer-turned-politician announced that he is quitting politics, before being persuaded by BJP leaders to continue as a member of the Lok Sabha representing the Asansol constituency. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Supriyo said that he was coming back for a great opportunity to serve West Bengal and he would meet CM Banerjee on Monday.

“Didi and Abhishek have given me a great opportunity. As I have joined TMC, there is no point in holding on to my seat in Asansol. I have come into politics because of Asansol. I will do for that constituency as much as possible,” he added.

