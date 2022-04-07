Bengal challenges order for CBI probe into Congress councillor’s murder
Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Thursday challenged a Calcutta high court single judge bench’s order for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Congress councillor Tapan Kandu’s murder in Purulia district. It moved the division bench of chief justice Prakash Shrivastava and justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj seeking an early hearing.
Shrivastava asked the state to submit the plea for the court’s consideration. The lawyers, who sought the CBI probe, argued the state was protecting a police officer facing allegations.
The state’s plea was likely to be heard next week.
The family of Niranjan Baishnab, the eyewitness to the March 13 murder who was found hanging at his home on Wednesday, separately filed a complaint against the police.
A friend of Kandu, Baishnab was suspected to have died by suicide. A hand-written note found from his room said he could not take the pressure of being repeatedly summoned and questioned.
In his complaint, Nepal Baishnab, the brother of Niranjan Baishnab, alleged his sibling was being pressured by the police to make a statement.
Police have so far arrested four people, including Kandu’s brother and nephew, for the murder.
Purnima, the widow of Kandu who is also a Congress councillor, alleged the state was trying to stop the CBI probe because ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and the police were involved in the murder.
“The government welcomed CBI probe into the massacre in Birbhum district but does not want the agency to investigate my husband’s murder. This proves that the TMC and the police are involved,” she said, referring to the March 21 arson at Bogtoi village that left nine dead.
The single-judge bench ordered the CBI probe into the murder on April 4. Police claimed on April 3 that ₹7 lakh was given to the killers of Kandu by his brother.
Purulia police superintendent S Selvamurugan claimed the murder was the fallout of an old family dispute and had nothing to do with politics.
The Congress and Kandu’s family demanded a court-monitored CBI probe.
Purnima, who moved the petition, has accused police officer Sanjib Ghosh of pressuring her husband to join the TMC.
Selvamurugan on April 3 said that no involvement of Ghosh was found during the probe.
