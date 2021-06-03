Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Bengal eateries allowed to open for 3 hours with vaccinated employees: Mamata
kolkata news

Bengal eateries allowed to open for 3 hours with vaccinated employees: Mamata

However, it is not immediately clear from which date the eateries can start operating.
PTI | , Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 06:04 PM IST
The CM said that her government was mulling the option of vaccinating domestic helps in the same way it has planned to inoculate hawkers, bus conductors, vendors and others.

With the Covid-19 situation improving in West Bengal, the state government on Thursday decided to allow restaurants to open for three hours in the evening, provided people working there are vaccinated, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

The government is also thinking of allowing shopping malls to open with 25 per cent workforce after the ongoing Covid related restrictions come to an end on June 15, she said at a meeting with representatives of various chambers of commerce at the state secretariat.

"Covid-19 contagion is declining in West Bengal following the imposition of restrictions. Restaurants can be open for three hours in the evening from 5 pm to 8 pm provided the people working there are vaccinated," Banerjee said.

However, it is not immediately clear from which date the eateries can start operating.

The CM said that her government was mulling the option of vaccinating domestic helps in the same way it has planned to inoculate hawkers, bus conductors, vendors and others. Altogether 1.4 crore of people in West Bengal have been inoculated so far, she said.

At the meeting, Banerjee also urged representatives of the chambers to help the government in vaccinating the population of the state.

"The government cannot single-handedly vaccinate everyone. I will urge you to come forward and help us to inoculate the people," she said.

Banerjee also sought their help in relief works in districts ravaged by Cyclone Yaas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid recovery covid 19 news coronavirus india coronavirus vaccine coronavirus vaccine
TRENDING NEWS

Elderly man’s reaction on receiving flowers from stranger is super sweet. Watch

Woman’s post on liquid bindi hits people hard with nostalgia. Seen tweet yet?

Assam Police’s advisory with ‘Jal lijiye’ meme twist makes people chuckle

Elephant takes ‘lazy approach’ while drinking water. ‘Genius,’ say people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Bicycle Day
Monsoon
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP