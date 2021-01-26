IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Bengal farmers hold mammoth rallies; TMC, Congress condemn Delhi Police
Rallies by Sikhs and Left parties in Kolkata.(Samir Jana/HT )
Rallies by Sikhs and Left parties in Kolkata.(Samir Jana/HT )
kolkata news

Bengal farmers hold mammoth rallies; TMC, Congress condemn Delhi Police

  • The rallies of the Left parties started after the government's official programmes on the occasion of Republic Day.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:52 PM IST

While chaotic scenes at the tractor rally held by Punjab farmers in the national capital drew the attention of the nation, in poll-bound Bengal, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Congress condemned the Delhi Police and announced agitation across the state. The Left parties and members of the Sikh community on Tuesday successfully held rallies in the districts and Kolkata.

“We condemn the baton charge on farmers and use of tear gas shells by the Delhi Police. We will organise protests in all districts on Wednesday,” said Becharam Manna, president of the TMC’s peasants’ front and legislator from Haripal in Hooghly district.

In Hooghly, a long agitation against acquisition of farm land by the erstwhile Left Front government for the Tata Motors small car plant at Singur helped chief minister Mamata Banerjee oust the 34-year-long rule of the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led coalition in 2011. Ratan Tata had to shift the project to Sanand in Gujarat. Another land movement was led by her at Nandigram in East Midnapore district.

Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury announced that his party would hold a road blockade in Kolkata on Tuesday afternoon in protest against Delhi Police's action.

Also read: 'Violence by some elements unacceptable', says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

The peasants' front of the CPI(M) and other Left parties held rallies with tractors, motorcycles, auto-rickshaws and cars across all 23 districts, demanding withdrawal of the Centre's recent farm laws. Farmers also walked for kilometres in long processions.

The rallies of the Left parties started after the government's official programmes on the occasion of Republic Day. The biggest rallies were seen in East Burdwan, Hooghly, Murshidabad and East Midnapore districts.

Amal Haldar, senior peasants' front leader of the CPI(M) said, “More than 600 tractors and two thousand motorcycles took part in the rally that passed through Burdwan town. This is the biggest farmers’ protest in the state’s recent history.”

Top CPI(M) leaders, including Bengal Left Front chairman Biman Bose and CPI(M) state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra, led a huge roadshow in the heart of Kolkata along with leaders of and supporters of other Left parties on Tuesday afternoon.

Videos of the Left rallies went viral on social media.

Members of the Sikh community took out rallies with cars and SUVs and drove past the state headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in central Kolkata.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has been supporting the farmers of Punjab ever since they started the agitation outside Delhi. Banerjee even sent Derek O'Brien, the TMC's leader in the Rajya Sabha, and some other MPs to interact with the agitators.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tmc supporter farmers protest
app
Close
e-paper
Rallies by Sikhs and Left parties in Kolkata.(Samir Jana/HT )
Rallies by Sikhs and Left parties in Kolkata.(Samir Jana/HT )
kolkata news

Bengal farmers hold mammoth rallies; TMC, Congress condemn Delhi Police

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:52 PM IST
  • The rallies of the Left parties started after the government's official programmes on the occasion of Republic Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT archive)
Representational Image. (HT archive)
kolkata news

Cases drop, Bengal’s Covid Warrior Club faces uncertain future

By Joydeep Thakur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:32 AM IST
Nineteen-year-old Alamgir Sheikh, a Covid-19 survivor himself, was once a proud member of the West Bengal government’s Covid Warrior Club
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress party flags waved at rallies.(File photo)
Congress party flags waved at rallies.(File photo)
kolkata news

Congress-Left Front decide to contest 77 seats in Bengal; talks on for remaining

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:11 AM IST
  • The sharing of the remaining 217 seats will be concluded by January 31, said Pradip Bhattacharya, senior Congress leader.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee she was insulted and had to face taunts in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Victoria Memorial event on Saturday.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee she was insulted and had to face taunts in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Victoria Memorial event on Saturday.
kolkata news

'BJP should be rechristened Bharat Jalao Party': Mamata Banerjee at public rally

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:31 PM IST
Addressing a public rally in Hooghly's Pursura months ahead of state legislative assembly election, the chief minister said she was insulted and had to face taunts in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Victoria Memorial event on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joynagar Moa.
Joynagar Moa.
kolkata news

Kolkata: GI-tagged Joynagar Moa to be delivered at your doorstep

By Joydeep Thakur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Even though the markets of Bengal are flooded with the sweetmeat around this time of the year and almost every neighbourhood shop claims to sell the Joynagar Moa, the authenticity of the product is questionable
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Diamond Harbour MP, who is also West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, said he will quit politics if the Centre brings such a law.(PTI)
The Diamond Harbour MP, who is also West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, said he will quit politics if the Centre brings such a law.(PTI)
kolkata news

Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek hits out at BJP

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:46 AM IST
Abhishek Banerjee said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should table a bill banning more than one member of a family from active politics and the next moment, Banerjee will no longer be in the political arena.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(HT PHOTO.)
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(HT PHOTO.)
kolkata news

TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee takes dynastic politics jab at BJP national leaders

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:07 PM IST
  • Reacting to Banerjee’s statement, the BJP said it was a diversionary tactic on the eve of the assembly polls due in March-April.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police say use of illegal firearms in criminal cases are common because of their easy availability.(HT File Photo)
Police say use of illegal firearms in criminal cases are common because of their easy availability.(HT File Photo)
kolkata news

Men from Bihar nabbed, illegal firearms factory busted in poll bound West Bengal

By HT Correspondent, Berhampore
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:50 PM IST
  • The police have started a manhunt for the person who was funding the operation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee during 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata on Saturday.(PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee during 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata on Saturday.(PTI)
kolkata news

Mamata reacted in allergic manner to Jai Shri Ram slogans: Netaji's grandnephew

ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:43 AM IST
"Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose stood for unity. He had people of all communities in Azad Hind Fauj. Whether you say 'Jai Hind' or 'Jai Shri Ram', I do not find any difference," Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew CK Bose said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during a Parakram Diwas celebration event on the occasion of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose 125th birth anniversary, at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata on January 23, 2021. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during a Parakram Diwas celebration event on the occasion of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose 125th birth anniversary, at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata on January 23, 2021. (ANI Photo)
kolkata news

Mamata Banerjee declines to speak at Netaji event after chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram'

By Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:09 AM IST
Banerjee expressed displeasure at Bharatiya Janata Party supporters at Saturday’s event shouting slogans. She said such an “insult” was unacceptable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee releases a book during 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (PTI)
Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee releases a book during 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (PTI)
kolkata news

'Have some dignity': Sloganeering at Netaji event with PM angers Mamata Banerjee

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:56 PM IST
  • “I am grateful to the prime minister that this event is being held in Kolkata. But you have no right to invite someone to a government programme and insult that person," she said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AP)
kolkata news

On Bose's 125th birth anniversary, PM Modi visits Netaji’s ancestral house

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:02 PM IST
  • PM Modi was escorted inside Netaji Bhawan by Netaji's grandnephews Sugata Bose and Sumantra Bose.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Netaji Bhavan to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in Kolkata.(PTI)
Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Netaji Bhavan to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in Kolkata.(PTI)
kolkata news

Modi becomes 3rd PM to visit Kolkata's Netaji Bhawan on Bose's birthday

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:24 PM IST
  • The central government is celebrating Bose’s birthday as Parakram Diwas - the day of valour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi at Victoria Memorial(ANI photo)
PM Modi at Victoria Memorial(ANI photo)
kolkata news

'Netaji would have been proud to see India's export of Covid vaccine': PM Modi

Written by Prashasti Singh
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:16 PM IST
State chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar were also present at the event marking the 125th birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting. (PTI Photo)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting. (PTI Photo)
kolkata news

'Why no memorial for Netaji?': Mamata Banerjee asks Centre ahead of PM visit

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 03:08 PM IST
While addressing a public rally, Banerjee said that India should have four rotating Capitals instead of just one in New Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP