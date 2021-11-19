Bengal governor says proceedings from legislative assembly not being made available to him

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has complained that proceedings from the state legislative assembly were not being made available to him, as he sought proceedings from the previous session of the house, in particular, the resolution against extension of the jurisdiction area of the Border Security Force (BSF) and privelege motion against two senior officers, one each from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Bengal moves resolution against Centre’s order on BSF jurisdiction extension

“WB Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has sought West Bengal Legislative Assembly Proceedings as regards passing @MamataOfficial as regards extension of jurisdiction area @BSF_India and Breach of Privilege Motion against CBI and ED officials @dir_ED,” his office tweeted on Friday, sharing a screenshot of the governor’s letter, which was dated November 18.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Attention of the Hon’ble Speaker be drawn also to the fact that on earlier occasions also, proceedings were sought, but unfortunately the same are not being available,” Dhankhar wrote, also describing the state of affairs as ‘improper,’ ‘unacceptable,’ and ‘unconstitutional.’

He further stated that the Speaker should pass a directive that in addition to the proceedings sought in the letter, those sought previously should be made available as well, at the earliest, and within a week from the date on which the letter was issued.

The West Bengal assembly, on Tuesday, passed a resolution against the Union home ministry’s move to extend the jurisdiction area of the BSF in the eastern state, from the current 15km to 50km. A day later, on Wednesday, the house initiated a privilege motion against CBI and ED officials in connection with the Narada sting operation probe.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Bengal assembly moves privilege motion against CBI, ED officers in Narada case

On October 11, the Centre issued a notification extending the BSF’s jurisdiction in three border states: Assam, Punjab and West Bengal. While Assam, on October 14, extended its support to the move, Punjab, on November 12, passed a resolution seeking its withdrawal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON