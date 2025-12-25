Bengal man, his nephew killed in Cooch Behar clash between 2 families, 6 injured

KOLKATA: A 45-year-old man and his nephew were killed and six others were injured in a clash in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district on Thursday, police said. Girindranath Barman, TMC leader from Mathabhanga, said the BJP was trying to politicise the incident (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“Two persons were killed, Madhab Sarkar, 38 and Jadav Sarkar, 27 at Hajrahat village. Six persons were injured. Two of them are serious. We have registered a case and investigation is going on,” said an officer of Mathabhanga police station.

Police have arrested six persons including a local Trinamool Congress leader in this connection.

Local residents said that a clash broke out on Thursday morning between two families. “The two groups attacked each other with sharp weapons. At least eight persons were injured. Two of them succumbed to their injuries later in the hospital,” Sujoy Sarkar, a local resident, told media persons.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that the victims were members of the party and that the police was trying to pass off as a political attack as a feud between two families.

“The two persons who were killed were active members of the BJP. Madhab Sarkar was a youth leader of the BJP. Even though the motive behind the murders is subject to investigation, the accused were all workers and goons backed by the TMC. The police and the TMC are trying to pass it off as a clash between two families,” said Suvendu Adhikari, BJP legislator and leader of the opposition in the state legislative assembly.

Girindranath Barman, TMC leader from Mathabhanga, rebutted the BJP claim. “It was a clash between two families. The BJP is unnecessarily trying to politicise the incident. Police have already arrested some people and an investigation is going on. The party leader who was arrested has already been expelled,” Barman said.