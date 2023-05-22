Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Bengal: Train services affected due to technical glitches in signalling

May 22, 2023 11:53 AM IST

The train disruption on the first day of the week inconvenienced many officer-goers.

Suburban train services were affected in the Sealdah-Naihati and Naihati-Bandel sections of the Eastern Railway on Monday morning due to technical problems in the signalling system, an official said.

Seven long-distance trains and 20 EMU locals were also affected as a result of the technical problems. (File)(Representative image)

Eastern Railway spokesperson Kaushik Mitra said the technical glitches in the signalling system were noticed at Naihati in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district around 6 am and the issue was partially resolved at 8.50 am.

Seven long-distance trains and 20 EMU locals were also affected as a result of the technical problems, he said, adding that efforts were being made to completely restore the service.

