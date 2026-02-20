Kolkata, Eminent Bengali author Mani Shankar Mukherjee, better known by his pen name 'Shankar', whose works transformed the mundane realities of urban life into timeless narratives and were adapted into films by Oscar-winning director Satyajit Ray, died here on Friday. Bengali author Sankar who transformed mundane urban life into timeless tales dies at 92

He died in a private hospital due to old-age ailments at the age of 92. He is survived by two daughters.

The Sahitya Akademi award-winning writer, best known for his iconic novel Chowringhee and a body of work that chronicled the aspirations, anxieties and moral dilemmas of urban India, had been ailing for some time.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled his death, calling him "one of the brightest stars in Bengali literature" whose demise marked an "irreparable loss" to the cultural world.

In a post on X, she said his timeless creations, from 'Chowringhee' to 'Kato Ajanare', from 'Seemabaddha' to 'Jana Aranya', had enchanted generations and brought to life the struggles of ordinary people.

Born on December 7, 1933, in what is now Bangladesh's Jessore district, Mukherjee grew up in Howrah after his family moved to Kolkata before World War II. The son of a lawyer, his early life was shaped by modest means and a restless curiosity about the human condition, traits that would later define his fiction.

Before becoming a full-time writer, he worked as a clerk to Noel Barwell, the last English barrister practising at the Calcutta High Court. Barwell's death left a deep imprint on the young Mukherjee.

Wanting to honour his mentor but lacking the means to commission a statue or painting, he chose instead to write a book. That decision led to 'Kato Ajanare' , first serialised in Desh magazine in the early 1960s, and marked the birth of "Shankar".

If that book announced his arrival, 'Chowringhee' made him a household name.

Conceived, as he would later recount, on a rain-soaked day at a waterlogged Kolkata crossing when he gazed at the neon lights of the Grand Hotel, the novel opened the doors of the fictional Shahjahan Hotel to readers. Through unforgettable characters like the suave manager Marco Polo and receptionist Sata Bose, Shankar offered an insider's view of the city's elite culture, its business intrigues and hidden heartbreaks.

The novel was adapted into a blockbuster Bengali film in 1968 and attained cult status. It was translated into multiple Indian and foreign languages, expanding Shankar's readership far beyond Bengal.

Two of his other major works, 'Seemabaddha' and 'Jana Aranya', formed part of Satyajit Ray's acclaimed Calcutta trilogy.

Ray, known for his global cinematic legacy, had personally called the young writer after reading 'Seemabaddha' in a Puja annual, asking him not to sell the film rights before informing him. The resulting films brought Shankar's sharply observed corporate and middle-class narratives to national and international audiences, with 'Seemabaddha' and 'Jana Aranya' winning accolades at international festivals.

Another of his novels, 'Man Samman', was adapted into the Hindi film 'Sheesha' by Basu Chatterjee, while filmmakers like Ritwik Ghatak also attempted cinematic interpretations of his novel 'Kato Ajanare'. Over time, Shankar became one of the rare Bengali authors whose fiction travelled seamlessly from page to screen.

Yet, despite his popularity, he occupied a distinct literary space during decades dominated by stalwarts such as Sunil Gangopadhyay, Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay and Samaresh Majumdar.

His contemporaries often noted his discipline, wit and generosity towards writers across generations.

Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay described him as a prolific author with a sharp sense of humour and deep respect for fellow litterateurs.

Shankar's oeuvre was not limited to urban dramas. He wrote extensively for younger readers and produced bestselling memoirs that blended nostalgia with social commentary.

His later works included deeply researched writings on Swami Vivekananda, notably exploring both the spiritual and human dimensions of the monk's life.

When some critics objected to his portrayal of Vivekananda's everyday habits, his love for tea, music and cooking, senior monks of the Ramakrishna Mission defended his approach, praising him for showing a human side of the towering figure, he had once said.

In 2021, he was conferred with the Sahitya Akademi Award for his autobiographical work 'Eka Eka Ekashi'. His books have been translated into English, Hindi, Malayalam, Gujarati, French and Spanish, ensuring his voice reached readers across linguistic boundaries.

Shankar remained an acute observer of ambition and vulnerability: of the clerk who dreams, the executive who compromises, the receptionist who survives, the monk who doubts.

With his passing, Bengal loses not merely a bestselling novelist but a chronicler of its post-Independence urban soul, one who turned rain-drenched pavements, hotel lobbies and corporate boardrooms into enduring literature.

His death marks the end of an era, but the neon lights of Chowringhee and the moral crossroads of Jana Aranya will continue to glow in the imagination of readers across India and beyond.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.