Birbhum killings: Mamata says TMC leader named in BJP’s internal report, alleges conspiracy

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday linked the report of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s fact-finding committee on the killing of nine people in the aftermath of a ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat leader’s murder in Birbhum to a “larger conspiracy”. She said the report has blamed the TMC’s Birbhum chief Anubrata Mondol.

“It is absolutely a BJP conspiracy. It is a larger conspiracy. We have seen the report. How do they know who all are involved without investigating? The CBI [Central Bureau of Investigation] has not completed even one-fourth of its investigation and you [BJP] are mentioning the names of those responsible. They [BJP] have already taken a decision,” said Banerjee.

BJP formed the five-member committee after nine people were burnt alive on March 21 following the killing of TMC panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh at Rampurhat in Birbhum. The Calcutta high court has ordered the CBI probe into the killings. The panel submitted its report to BJP chief JP Nadda on Wednesday.

State BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar said they have sought central intervention as the state’s law and order have touched rock bottom. “He [Nadda] has gone through it [the report]. He expressed his concern...[over] the role of the police.”

Banerjee called Mondol’s reference in the report very bad. “This is a very rough, negative, biased, and vindictive attitude. How can they mention his name without investigation? It means they want to arrest him. That is a personal vendetta,” she said in Darjeeling.

Banerjee said the report will prejudice the ongoing investigation and weaken it. “The investigation would be misused for political purposes. I condemn this.”

Banerjee said they have said the state will cooperate with the central agency but warned if the CBI does something at the BJP’s behest, TMC will take to the streets.

“When an investigation is going there should not be any interference from the political party or any other side. The investigation must be free and fair. Interference by the party [BJP] at this juncture will mean misuse and abuse of power. This will mislead and distort the investigation. People will lose their confidence.”

Banerjee on Tuesday wrote letters to non-BJP chief ministers and parties saying the BJP is using central agencies to target and harass political opponents. She also alleged the BJP was trying to influence the judiciary.

“They want to arrest everyone; whoever is opposing the BJP. They want to arrest all political leaders and their family members.”

The Enforcement Directorate summoned TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, his wife and his sister-in-law for questioning in connection with an ongoing coal smuggling probe. The three have been questioned earlier too.