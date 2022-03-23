Birbhum violence: Bengal in grip of fear & violence, Adhir Chowdhury tells Prez
West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday renewed his calls to invoke Article 355 in the state given the violence that broke out in the Birbhum district.
In a letter addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind, the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha said that all victims of the violence belonged to the minority community.
“The law and order situation in West Bengal has completely broken down. It is very sad to note that during last month itself, there were 26 political murders in West Bengal. The poll violence and post-poll violence has claimed many lives. The whole state is in the grip of fear and violence,” Chowdhury added.
“In view of the deteriorating law and order situation in West Bengal, I request you to invoke Article 355 of the Constitution to ensure that the government of West Bengal is carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution,” he further told President Kovind.
On Tuesday, the Berhampore MP had said that he would meet the President and urge him to impose the above constitutional provision across West Bengal.
Eight people, including two children, were charred to death in Bogtui village near Rampurhat in Birbhum just hours after the murder of Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh on Monday.
Locals alleged that the houses were set on fire during attacks by members of a faction of the TMC.
The West Bengal government has initiated an investigation into the violence and police have arrested 11 people so far. A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the matter.
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, meanwhile, announced that she will visit Birbhum on Thursday to take stock of the situation. She assured strict action against perpetrators “irrespective of their (political) colours”.
The Union home ministry has sought a report from Banerjee's government over the violence and the Calcutta high court has taken suo moto cognizance of the case.
The high court asked the TMC government to file a report in the case before it by 2 pm on Thursday when the matter will be taken up for hearing again.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics