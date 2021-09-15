BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal gets notice for alleged violation of Covid-19 protocol at poll rally

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Priyanka Tibrewal, who is contesting for the Bhabanipur assembly bypoll in West Bengal, was sent a notice by the constituency’s Returning Officer (RO), seeking her response on why permission for any of her future rallies should not be stopped, reported ANI. The notice cites violation of model code of conduct (MCC) and established Covid-19 protocols by her and her supporters on the day of nomination filing, the news agency added.

Tibrewal, who is contesting the bypoll against sitting chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, has till 5pm on Wednesday to respond to the notice. She filed her nomination at the Survey Building in Alipore on September 13 along with Left Front's Srijib Biswas. She was accompanied by TMC turncoat and current BJP legislator Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MP Arjun Singh, senior BJP leader Sishir Bajoria among other party members.

"People of Bhabanipur have got a chance to repeat what happened in Nandigram a few months ago. This is a fight against injustice... This is a fight for justice, for the people of West Bengal. I would like to tell the voters of Bhabanipur that they’ve received a big opportunity, they should come forward and create history,” she told reporters after filing her nomination.

Tibrewal has also filed a complaint with the constituency's poll officer, alleging that Banerjee did not disclose pending criminal cases against her. Her election agent Sajal Ghosh wrote a letter to the RO citing several news reports to substantiate their allegation.

Tibrewal, who currently holds the state vice-president's post in Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), has lost both the elections she has contested so far. Banerjee, a lifelong resident of Bhabanipur, has won the constituency twice in the past, but faced defeat in the 2021 Legislative Assembly elections at the hands of her former protege Adhikari in Nandigram.

Bhabanipur is slated to go to polls on September 30, and counting of votes will take place on October 30. The Election Commission has decided to deploy 19 companies of central forces in Bhabanipur for the upcoming polls, of which 8 companies are currently deployed in the area for pre-poll area domination.