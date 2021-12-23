BJP, CPM talk more and work less, says Mamata at civic poll victory meet

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the BJP and CPI-M leaders have a habit of “talking more and working less”.

Addressing newly elected councilors of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Banerjee lauded the state election commission as well as the police department for peaceful conduct of polls on December 19.

“The state election commission and police worked well in conducting peaceful elections,” she was quoted as saying by ANI.

The chief minister also laid down a number of norms that will be followed in Kolkata for the development and upgradation of the city. Banerjee said the report card of the KMC will be prepared and evaluated after every six months and if a councilor is found not doing enough, the state government will take action against that individual.

BJP and CPM have the habit of talking more and working less. All hoardings need to be taken down and the city should be clean. Celebrations will begin 10 days before Durga Puja starts as we got recognition from UNESCO: WB CM Mamata Banerjee in the meeting with elected Councillors pic.twitter.com/SfTjJa85Ie — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021

She further said all political hoardings across Kolkata will be taken down and work should be done to keep the city clean. The TMC supremo added that celebrations for Durga Puja will begin in Kolkata 10 days before the festival in line with the recent UNESCO recognition.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal transport and housing minister Firhad Hakim was appointed as the mayor of Kolkata for yet another term. He was the mayor in the last term as well, and was heading the board of administrators that was operating the civic body of Kolkata for the past few months.

Hakim’s appointment was finalised during a TMC meeting chaired by Banerjee.

The ruling camp registered a landslide win in the Kolkata civic elections by bagging 134 of 144 seats. The BJP could manage to win three wards, while the Congress and the Left won two seats each. The BJP, which earlier had five wards under its control, was dethroned in two. The TMC secured a vote share of 92.36 per cent.