BJP MP Locket Chatterjee accuses TMC of targeting Hindu women in Sandeshkhali

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament (MP) from West Bengal’s Hooghly, Locket Chatterjee on Monday slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the Sandeshkhali violence and alleged that the ruling party’s goons are targeting and harassing the Hindu women. BJP MP Locket Chatterjee. (File)

Addressing a press conference, she said that there is only one woman chief minister in the country, and it is in her state that women are “most unsafe”. “These women voted for you (Mamata Banerjee) in 2011. They were unsafe during the Left government’s 34-year rule.”

“The entire country knows about what happened in Sandeshkhali, women are being raped and despite being a woman chief minister, Mamata Banerjee is silent,” she said adding that those houses of women who were sexually assaulted by the TMC goons in the violence were even looted after they gave news interviews.

“Mamata Banerjee has not given a single statement till now. Shahjahan Sheikh is still absconding. The police are not able to track him down. Mamata Banerjee said no FIR has been filed. Why? Because the police did not file any case. The police administration has become TMC’s office,” she alleged.

“They want those 30 percent of votes. They are hunting down Hindu women and assaulting them. We have heard about atrocities against women in Pakistan. The same thing is happening in West Bengal and Mamata Banerjee is silent. She is saying that the RSS is behind this (Sandeshkhali incident),” Chatterjee added.

Earlier on Sunday, speaking at an event in Birbhum, Banerjee attacked the BJP over the Sandeshkhali violence and said, “One incident happened. It was made to happen. First, the ED went. Then its friend, the BJP, went there. Some media went along and they are making a mountain out of a molehill. They are trying to disrupt peace here and start a fire.”

Banerjee said she was sending officers to Sandeshkhali to address the allegations of sexual assault and land grabbing by TMC leaders. She said if anyone’s land was taken, it would be returned.

Many women in Sandeshkhali accused Sheikh and his supporters of “land grab and sexually assaulting” them under coercion. Sheikh has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated with him, attacked ED officials who went to his premises in connection with the ration scam on January 5.