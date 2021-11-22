Calcutta HC orders CBI inquiry into Bengal school recruitment irregularities

The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered a preliminary inquiry by the CBI into alleged irregularities in the appointment of Group D staff in aided/sponsored schools under the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on purported recommendations by the state's School Service Commission (SSC).

The order was passed on a petition by some job aspirants, claiming that appointments were given to persons after the expiry of the panel proposed for the posts of Group D staff in aided/sponsored secondary and higher secondary schools in the state.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed the CBI to hold a preliminary inquiry into the alleged irregularities and submit a report before the court by December 21.

Further orders in the matter will be passed after the submission of the preliminary inquiry report by the central agency, the court observed.

The petitioners had initially produced before the court a list of 25 such appointees, but later claimed that more than 500 additional such appointments were made.

The WBBSE claimed that all the appointments were given on the basis of recommendations by the SSC. But the commission submitted an affidavit before the court stating that after May 4, 2019, when the panel of Group D staff had expired, no recommendation letter was issued by it.

