Calcutta high court to hear Suvendu Adhikari's plea in Tarpaulin theft case

The Calcutta High Court will on Tuesday hear Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Suvendu Adhikari's plea in connection with alleged misappropriation of cyclone relief materials.

An FIR was lodged with the Contai police station in East Midnapore on June 5 against Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in West Bengal assembly, and his brother Soumendu for stealing relief material from the Kanthi Municipality office.

According to the police, the case has been filed on the complaint of Ratnadip Manna, a member of the Kanthi Municipal Administrative Board.

"On 29 May at 12:30 pm as per direction of Suvendu Adhikari and his brother and former Municipal Chief Soumendu Adhikari of Kanthi Municipality, Government tripal, whose estimated value is lakhs of rupees, was taken away from municipality office godown by forcefully and illegally opening locks," read the complaint submitted by Manna at Kanthi Police Station, according to news agency ANI.

The complaint also mentioned that the BJP leaders used the help of armed central forces for the alleged theft.

Meanwhile, Adhikari claimed that the FIR lodged against him and his brother was part of an "old practice" of state chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

"No one needs to worry about the FIR lodged against me. I will not say anything in this regard as this is an old practice by West Bengal Chief Minister," Adhikari had told ANI.

